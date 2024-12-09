Researchers Highlight Urgent Need for Land Restoration and Food System Reforms to Protect Climate and Biodiversity

THUWAL, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), Saudi Arabia's leading applied research university, in collaboration with Aeon Collective, a nonprofit organization dedicated to sustainable development and environmental innovation, have issued an urgent call for global leaders to prioritize land restoration and food systems as a key strategy in addressing the climate and biodiversity loss crises.

A new policy paper, "Bending the Curve: A Call to Action on Land Restoration and Sustainability", outlines a comprehensive framework for halving degraded land by 2050. This initiative aims to reverse the negative impacts of land degradation, which include increased food insecurity, reduced water resources and exacerbated climate change due to diminished carbon sequestration capabilities.

Land degradation is not merely a consequence of climate change but also a significant driver of it. Degraded lands lose their ability to sequester carbon effectively, intensifying global warming. They also produce lower crop yields which lead to increasingly unsustainable agricultural practices.

The paper has been launched at the 16th Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), being held in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh. This is the first time that a Middle Eastern country has hosted the event, an acknowledgement of the region's importance to global sustainability discussions.

The event's objective of combatting desertification brings into focus the importance of investing in land and unlocking opportunities. KAUST's new research emphasizes the need for accelerated conservation efforts, innovative financing mechanisms and enhanced international cooperation.

Key recommendations include:

Strengthening International Collaboration: Enhance synergies across UN Conventions for climate, biodiversity and land to provide joint policy recommendations and oversee implementation. This includes establishing an Integrated Conventions Panel to ensure accountability and track progress.

International agreements are crucial as they focus on restoring ecosystems that capture carbon dioxide, support diverse species and enhance water management. Such restoration efforts play a significant role in mitigating climate change impacts and increasing resilience to extreme weather conditions. The paper calls on policymakers to elevate the political profile of land degradation and ensure that future strategies are grounded in scientific assessments and participatory processes.

KAUST Professor Fernando Maestre, renowned desertification expert and one of the authors of the paper, said: "Food systems are not just another environmental issue; they are central to our global challenges of climate change, land degradation, and biodiversity loss, and are fundamental for our development. While there are already established international agreements for climate action and biodiversity, food systems remain critically under-addressed by the international community."

Princess Noura bint Turki Al Saud and Princess Mashael bint Saud AlShalan, Aeon Collective co-founders, added: "Our vision at Aeon is to transform sustainability from an aspiration into a reality where Saudi Arabia leads by example. By integrating our economy, ecology, heritage, and culture, we aim to create vibrant communities that thrive in harmony with nature. This collaboration with KAUST is a testament to our commitment to pioneering solutions that balance these elements and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come."

COP16, taking place from 2nd to 13th December, provides a platform for global leaders to discuss and commit to actionable strategies for combating desertification and promoting sustainable land management.

