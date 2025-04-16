KAUST Professor Carlos Duarte Wins Prestigious Japan Prize for Pioneering Marine Science Research

Second time a KAUST scientist receives Japan Prize, making it the only university in MENA region to be honoured with global accolade

THUWAL, Saudi Arabia, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) is proud to announce that Professor Carlos M. Duarte, Ibn Sina Distinguished Professor of Marine Science, has been awarded the internationally acclaimed Japan Prize for his groundbreaking contributions to marine ecology and his pioneering research on the crucial role of blue carbon ecosystems as a nature-based climate solution. Professor Duarte's work has transformed the world's understanding of ocean-based climate solutions and their potential to address global environmental challenges.

The Japan Prize, often referred to as the "Japanese Nobel Prize" and regarded as one of the world's most prestigious awards in science and technology ––honours exceptional achievements that contribute to global peace and prosperity.

Professor Duarte's award acknowledges his decades of research on blue carbon ecosystems, including seagrasses, mangroves, and salt marshes. Despite covering only 0.2% of the ocean floor, these ecosystems store approximately 50% of all carbon buried annually in marine sediments. His findings have played a critical role in shaping international strategies for leveraging these ecosystems to combat climate change and restore biodiversity.

Professor Duarte will receive the award in a formal ceremony in Tokyo on April 16th this year, presided over by His Majesty Emperor Naruhito.

"Receiving the Japan Prize is a deeply humbling moment," said Professor Carlos Duarte. "This honour recognises the extraordinary potential of our oceans in restoring planetary health. I hope this spotlight on blue carbon inspires a new wave of ambition, particularly among younger generations of scientists and leaders, to embrace nature-based solutions and work collaboratively to address the climate crisis".

"Professor Duarte's recognition is a testament to KAUST's commitment to cutting-edge research and to Saudi Arabia's growing impact in sustainability and environmental science globally," said Professor Sir Edward Byrne, President of KAUST. "His work exemplifies KAUST's role in advancing Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative, driving innovation in marine conservation, climate innovation, and scientific leadership, both regionally and internationally."

Beyond his research, Professor Duarte has been instrumental in advising Saudi Arabia on its national marine conservation efforts and national sustainability strategies, ocean stewardship. He has also played a pivotal role in shaping global ocean policy, serving as the Executive Director of the G20 Backed Coral Research & Development Accelerator Platform (CORDAP), which aims to fast-track innovation in coral reef restoration around the world. His expertise continues to influence climate negotiations and marine conservation frameworks worldwide.

Duarte is the second person from KAUST to win the prize. In 2013, a former Vice President of Research, Jean M. J. Fréchet, won for outstanding achievement in the development of chemically amplified resist polymer materials for innovative semiconductor manufacturing process.

About KAUST

Established in 2009, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) is a graduate research university devoted to finding solutions for some of the most pressing scientific and technological challenges in the world as well as Saudi Arabia in the areas of food and health, water, energy, environment and the digital domain. KAUST is a curiosity-driven, interdisciplinary

KAUST brings together the best minds from around the world to advance research. More than 120 different nationalities live, work and study on campus. KAUST is also a catalyst for innovation, economic development and social prosperity, with research resulting in novel patents and products, enterprising startups, regional and global initiatives, and collaboration with other academic institutions, industries and Saudi agencies.

About CORDAP

The Coral Research & Development Accelerator Platform (CORDAP) is a G20 initiative dedicated to accelerating research and development to safeguard coral reefs globally. CORDAP serves as a global hub, fostering collaboration between scientists, policymakers, and the private sector to develop and deploy innovative solutions for coral reef conservation, restoration, and adaptation to climate change.

KAUST is a key funder and strategic partner of CORDAP, demonstrating its commitment to coral reef conservation. KAUST's financial support enables CORDAP to drive critical research and develop innovative solutions for protecting these vital ecosystems.