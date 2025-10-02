Request received for extraordinary general meeting in Aker Carbon Capture ASA - Update on liquidation proceeds

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (under liquidation) ("ACC" or the "Company") has received a notice from Andreas Møller, on behalf of A. Møller Invest AS and certain other shareholders representing more than 5% of the Company's shares and votes (jointly referred to as "Møller") pursuant to which Møller requests that the board convenes an extraordinary general meeting in the Company in order to (i) cancel the resolution made by the extraordinary general meeting held on 5 August 2025 to liquidate the Company, (ii) cancel the resolution made by the same extraordinary general meeting to delist the Company's shares from Euronext Oslo Børs, and (iii) consider a proposal for a corporate investigation in the Company relating to sale of the Company's subsidiary, Aker Carbon Capture AS' 20% ownership interest in SLB Capturi AS to a subsidiary of Aker Capital.

The board does not see that any reasonable grounds for a corporate investigation as proposed by Møller is present or has been presented. The terms of the sale of the 20% shares in SLB Capturi AS to Aker Capital has been publicly known in the market for more than 5 months. The sale followed a strategic review process in ACC involving external legal and financial advisors, following which the Company's board concluded that the transaction represented the most attractive alternative for the Company and its shareholders. The transaction accelerated the release of capital to shareholders, enabling ACC to return value in 2025, two years ahead of the originally 2027 timeline.

The request from Møller for an extraordinary general meeting will however be duly considered and processed by the Company's board in accordance with the requirements set out in the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act (the "Act"), following which the board will revert on the matter.

Effects on the liquidation dividend

The Company was resolved liquidated 5 August 2025 and is therefore under liquidation. It was decided to liquidate the Company as there is no longer any investing- or operational activity in the Company, nor is it expected that the Company will resume such activity or other activities. Based on this the board has an obligation to ensure that the liquidation is completed in a cost-efficient manner for the benefit of all the Company's shareholders.

As announced on 26 September 2025 the Company's board of directors called for an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 17 October 2025 at 12:00 (CEST) (the "EGM") to approve the liquidation settlement. In accordance with the procedures for liquidation of a limited liability company set out in chapter 16 of the Act, the board also resolved to distribute a liquidation dividend to its shareholders in the amount of NOK 0.141 per share (NOK 85,198,152.738 in total). Processing the requests from Møller, including to call for another extraordinary general meeting will incur certain additional and subsequent costs for the Company. This includes costs for sending out a meeting notice for such extraordinary general meeting as well as other administrative and legal costs in relation thereto. The liquidation settlement must accordingly account for such subsequent costs with the consequence that the liquidation dividend to the Company's shareholders is reduced to NOK 0.137 per share (NOK 82,781,183.866 in total). The key dates for the liquidation dividend will also need to be updated and will be announced in a separate notice.

The revised liquidation settlement is attached hereto and available on www.akercarboncaptureasa.com together with all other documents to be processed in the EGM, as well as the participation link and guide for online participation.

