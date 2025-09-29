Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 39, 2025. The current share buyback program has been finalized
News provided byEQT
29 Sep, 2025, 17:51 GMT
STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 22 September 2025 and 26 September 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 561,479 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455). In total, 5,535,521 ordinary shares, for an amount of SEK 1,861,329,051.51 has been repurchased and as a result, the current program has been finalized.
The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 5,535,521 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2025. The repurchase program, which ran between 18 July 2025 and 26 September 2025, was carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
|
Date:
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted average share
|
Aggregated transaction
|
22 September 2025
|
114,000
|
338.6200
|
38,602,680.00
|
23 September 2025
|
114,000
|
341.2997
|
38,908,165.80
|
24 September 2025
|
114,000
|
333.1452
|
37,978,552.80
|
25 September 2025
|
107,337
|
318.2054
|
34,155,213.02
|
26 September 2025
|
112,142
|
318.4628
|
35,713,055.32
|
Total accumulated
|
561,479
|
330.1240
|
185,357,666.94
|
Total accumulated during the
|
5,535,521
|
336.2518
|
1,861,329,051.51
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 26 September 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
Class C shares1
|
Total
|
Number of issued
|
1,234,611,900
|
496,056
|
1,235,107,956
|
Number of shares
|
63,458,131
|
|
63,458,131
|
Number of outstanding
|
1,171,153,769
|
496,056
|
1,171,649,825
1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote
2 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
3 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-39--2025--the-current-share-buyback-program-has-been-fin,c4241350
The following files are available for download:
|
EQT - Repurchases of shares - Weekly press release Q3 2025_w39
|
EQT
|
https://mb.cision.com/Public/87/4241350/887aabf25d264859.pdf
|
EQT Transactions 20250922 to 20250926
Share this article