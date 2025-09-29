Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 39, 2025. The current share buyback program has been finalized

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 22 September 2025 and 26 September 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 561,479 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455). In total, 5,535,521 ordinary shares, for an amount of SEK 1,861,329,051.51 has been repurchased and as a result, the current program has been finalized.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 5,535,521 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2025. The repurchase program, which ran between 18 July 2025 and 26 September 2025, was carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated volume

(number of shares): Weighted average share

price per day (SEK): Aggregated transaction

value (SEK): 22 September 2025 114,000 338.6200 38,602,680.00 23 September 2025 114,000 341.2997 38,908,165.80 24 September 2025 114,000 333.1452 37,978,552.80 25 September 2025 107,337 318.2054 34,155,213.02 26 September 2025 112,142 318.4628 35,713,055.32 Total accumulated

over week 39 561,479 330.1240 185,357,666.94 Total accumulated during the

repurchase program 5,535,521 336.2518 1,861,329,051.51

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 26 September 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Class C shares1 Total Number of issued

shares2 1,234,611,900 496,056 1,235,107,956 Number of shares

owned by EQT AB3 63,458,131

63,458,131 Number of outstanding

shares 1,171,153,769 496,056 1,171,649,825

1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote

2 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

3 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

