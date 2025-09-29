Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 39, 2025. The current share buyback program has been finalized

EQT

29 Sep, 2025, 17:51 GMT

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 22 September 2025 and 26 September 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 561,479 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455). In total, 5,535,521 ordinary shares, for an amount of SEK 1,861,329,051.51 has been repurchased and as a result, the current program has been finalized. 

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 5,535,521 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2025. The repurchase program, which ran between 18 July 2025 and 26 September 2025, was carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated volume
(number of shares):

Weighted average share
price per day (SEK):

Aggregated transaction
value (SEK):

22 September 2025

114,000

338.6200

38,602,680.00

23 September 2025

114,000

341.2997

38,908,165.80

24 September 2025

114,000

333.1452

37,978,552.80

25 September 2025

107,337

318.2054

34,155,213.02

26 September 2025

112,142

318.4628

35,713,055.32

Total accumulated
over week 39

561,479

330.1240

185,357,666.94

Total accumulated during the
repurchase program

5,535,521

336.2518

1,861,329,051.51

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 26 September 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.


Ordinary shares

Class C shares1

Total

Number of issued
shares2

1,234,611,900

496,056

1,235,107,956

Number of shares
owned by EQT AB3 

63,458,131


63,458,131

Number of outstanding
shares

1,171,153,769

496,056

1,171,649,825

1  Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote

2  Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

3  EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

