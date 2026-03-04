EQT AB resolves on repurchase of own ordinary shares

STOCKHOLM, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of EQT AB ("EQT") has resolved to repurchase a maximum of 3,005,071 own ordinary shares. Repurchases may be made during the period 4 March - 8 May 2026.

The resolution is made by virtue of the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on 27 May 2025 to repurchase own shares.

A maximum of 3,005,071 ordinary shares (0.25% of EQT's share capital) are to be repurchased, and the total maximum amount is SEK 2,500,000,000.

The repurchase corresponds to approximately SEK 842m based on the closing price for EQT's share on Nasdaq Stockholm on 27 February 2026 1 .

As previously communicated, EQT expects to execute share buyback programs twice a year to offset - over time - the dilution impact from shares delivered to EQT's employees under its Share and Option incentive programs.

Together with the share buyback program completed in September 2025, the buyback corresponds to the maximum potential dilution for the 2025 Share and Option incentive programs.

Purpose and terms

The purpose of the repurchase program is to adjust EQT's capital structure (by way of cancellation of shares). The repurchase program will be carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The repurchase program will be managed by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB ("SEB") that, based on the trading order given by EQT to SEB, makes its trading decisions regarding timing of the acquisitions independently of EQT.

The repurchase program resolved by the Board is subject to the following terms:

Repurchases may only be effected on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm's Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (the "Rulebook") as well as in accordance with MAR and the Safe Harbour Regulation. Repurchases may be made on one or several occasions during the period 4 March – 8 May, 2026. Repurchases may only be effected at a price per share within the price interval applying on Nasdaq Stockholm from time to time, which refers to the interval between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price continuously disseminated by Nasdaq Stockholm, and in accordance with the restrictions relating to price in the Safe Harbour Regulation. Repurchases may only be effected in accordance with the restrictions regarding volume for acquisitions of own shares stated in the Rulebook and in the Safe Harbour Regulation. A maximum of 3,005,071 own ordinary shares may be repurchased for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000. Payment for the shares shall be made in cash.

The number of shares in EQT as of the date of this press release is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Class C shares2 Total Number of issued shares3 1,234,611,900 496,056 1,235,107,956 Number of shares owned by EQT AB4 62,200,035 - 62,200,035 Number of outstanding shares 1,172,411,865 496,056 1,172,907,921

1) SEK 280.1 / share.

2) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote. Includes 496,056 C shares reclassified to ordinary shares resolved by the Board on 3 March 2026, pending registration.

3) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

4) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends and carry no votes at shareholders' meetings.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 33

