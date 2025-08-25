Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 34, 2025

Between 18 August 2025 and 22 August 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 534,181 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 5,535,521 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 18 July 2025 and 26 September 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

                                   

Aggregated volume
(number of shares):

                                   

Weighted average
share price per day
(SEK):

                                   

Aggregated
transaction value
(SEK):

                                               

                                   

18 August 2025

 

95,583

 

339.7912

 

32,478,262.27

 

                                   

19 August 2025

 

110,000

 

343.7921

 

37,817,131.00

 

                                   

20 August 2025

 

107,598

 

340.0189

 

36,585,353.60

 

                                   

21 August 2025

 

111,000

 

337.2510

 

37,434,861.00

 

                                   

22 August 2025

 

110,000

 

340.3440

 

37,437,840.00

 

                                   

Total accumulated
over week 34

 

534,181

 

340.2469

 

181,753,447.87

 

                                   

Total accumulated
during the
repurchase program

 

2,779,638

 

335.8335

 

933,495,588.86

 

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 22 August 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.

                                   

Ordinary shares

                                   

Class C shares1

                                   

Total

                                               

                                   

Number of issued
shares2

 

1,234,611,900

 

496,056

 

1,235,107,956

 

                                   

Number of shares
owned by EQT AB3 

 

60,702,248

 

-

 

60,702,248

 

                                   

Number of outstanding
shares

 

1,173,909,652

 

496,056

 

1,174,405,708

 

1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote

2 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

3 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

