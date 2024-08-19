Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 33, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 12 August 2024 and 16 August 2024 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 371,231 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 2,000,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,000,000,000 that EQT announced on 27 May 2024. The repurchase program, which runs between 19 July 2024 and 23 August 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

                                   

                                   

Date:

                                   

Aggregated volume (number of shares):

                                   

Weighted average share price per day (SEK):

                                   

Aggregated transaction value (SEK):

                                               

                                   

12 August 2024

 

78,000

 

317.4835

 

 

24,763,713.00

                                   

13 August 2024

 

77,000

 

319.7414

 

 

24,620,087.80

                                   

14 August 2024

 

75,000

 

319.0802

 

 

23,931,015.00

                                   

15 August 2024

 

68,242

 

321.3975

 

 

21,932,808.20

                                   

16 August 2024

 

72,989

 

329.4903

 

 

24,049,167.51

                                   

Total accumulated over week 33

 

371,231

 

321.3546

 

 

119,296,791.50

                                   

Total accumulated during the repurchase program

 

1,610,746

 

325.1319

 

 

523,704,897.21


All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 16 August 2024, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.

                                   

Ordinary shares

                                   

Class C shares1

                                   

 

Total                                                

                                   

Number of issued shares

 

1,241,125,412

 

881,555

 

1,242,006,697

 

                                   

Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 

 

60,286,953

 

-

 

60,286,953

 

                                   

Number of outstanding shares

 

1,180,838,459

 

881,555

 

1,181,720,014

 

1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.
2 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

