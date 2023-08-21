Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 33, 2023; The current share buyback program has been finalised

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 14 August 2023 and 18 August 2023 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 279,637 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455) as part of the repurchase program initiated by the Board. In total, 1,800,000 ordinary shares, for an amount of SEK 430,391,862.90, have been repurchased and as a result, the current program has been finalised.

The repurchases during week 33 form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 1,800,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 500,000,000 that EQT announced on 14 July 2023. The final repurchases within the share buyback program, which ran between 17 July 2023 and 25 August 2023, were made on 18 August 2023. The program has been carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased during week 33 as follows:

Date: Aggregated daily

volume (number of

shares): Weighted average

share price per day

(SEK): Total daily transaction

value (SEK): 14 August 2023 75,147 239.4514 17,994,052.20 15 August 2023 74,179 237.1494 17,591,508.00 16 August 2023 41,297 232.5791 9,604,820.50 17 August 2023 44,787 226.4837 10,143,525.10 18 August 2023 44,227 222.0378 9,820,064.00 Total accumulated over week 33/2023 279,637 232.9948 65,153,969.80 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 1,800,000 239.1066 430,391,862.90

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT. Following the above acquisitions, EQT's holding of own ordinary shares amounts to 1,800,000 ordinary shares as of 18 August 2023. The total number of shares in EQT, including the own shares, is 1,186,623,591 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 1,184,823,591.

A full breakdown of this week's transactions is attached to this announcement.

