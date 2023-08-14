Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 32, 2023

News provided by

EQT

14 Aug, 2023, 07:18 BST

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 7 August 2023 and 11 August 2023 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 393,926 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455) as part of the repurchase program initiated by the Board.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 1,800,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 500,000,000 that EQT announced on 14 July 2023. The repurchase program, which runs between 17 July 2023 and 25 August 2023, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated daily
volume (number of
shares):

Weighted average
share price per day
(SEK):

Total daily transaction
value (SEK):

                                   

7 August 2023

 

79,115

 

239.3494

 

18,936,127.78

                                   

8 August 2023

 

77,715

 

239.2045

 

18,589,777.72

                                   

9 August 2023

 

78,798

 

240.8373

 

18,977,497.57

                                   

10 August 2023

 

78,888

 

242.6205

 

19,139,846.00

                                   

11 August 2023

 

79,410

 

240.0320

 

19,060,941.12

                                   

Total accumulated
over week 32/2023

 

393,926

 

240.4111

 

94,704,190.19

                                   

Total accumulated
during the repurchase
program

 

1,520,363

 

240.2307

 

365,237,904.27

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT. Following the above acquisitions, EQT's holding of own ordinary shares amounts to 1,520,363 ordinary shares as of 11 August 2023. The total number of shares in EQT, including the own shares, is 1,186,623,591 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 1,185,103,228.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com , +46 8 506 55 334

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3816933/2226165.pdf

EQT - Press release (weekly report share buyback v.32) vF

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3205434

EQT AB Group

https://mb.cision.com/Public/87/3816933/b43f215cd02bc20f.pdf

EQT Transactions 20230807 to 20230811

SOURCE EQT

Also from this source

EQT Private Equity to sell Schülke, a sustainability leader in infection prevention and treatment for the healthcare industry

Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 31, 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics