Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 29, 2023

EQT

24 Jul, 2023, 07:18 BST

STOCKHOLM, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 17 July 2023 and 21 July 2023 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 382,432 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455) as part of the repurchase program initiated by the Board.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares):

Weighted average share price per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction value (SEK):

17 July 2023

73,562

220.9570

16,254,038.83

18 July 2023

74,016

227.6600

16,850,482.56

19 July 2023

76,387

233.3117

17,821,980.83

20 July 2023

78,983

238.1091

18,806,571.05

21 July 2023

79,484

240.6939

19,131,313.95

Total accumulated over week 29/2023

382,432

232.3665

88,864,387.21

Total accumulated during the repurchase program

382,432

232.3665

88,864,387.21

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT. Following the above acquisitions, EQT's holding of own ordinary shares amounts to 382,432 ordinary shares as of 21 July 2023. The total number of shares in EQT, including the own shares, is 1,186,623,591 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 1,186,241,159.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com , +46 8 506 55 334

