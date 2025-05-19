Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 20, 2025. The current share buyback program has been finalized

News provided by

EQT

19 May, 2025, 17:21 GMT

STOCKHOLM, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 12 May 2025 and 16 May 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 550,211 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).  In total, 4,931,018 ordinary shares, for an amount of SEK 1,414,759,459.25, have been repurchased and as a result, the current program has been finalized.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,931,018 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 11 March 2025. The repurchase program, which ran between 12 March 2025 and 16 May 2025, was carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

                                   

                                   

Date:

                                   

Aggregated volume

(number of shares):

                                   

Weighted average

share price per day

 (SEK):

                                   

Aggregated

transaction value

(SEK):  

                                              

                                   

12 May 2025

 

112,000

 

294.4865

 

32,982,488.00

 

                                   

13 May 2025

 

110,000

 

297.2572

 

32,698,292.00

 

                                   

14 May 2025

 

110,000

 

294.8330

 

32,431,630.00

 

                                   

15 May 2025

 

110,000

 

295.1588

 

32,467,468.00

 

                                   

16 May 2025

 

108,211

 

296.8223

 

32,119,437.91

 

                                   

Total accumulated

over week 20

 

550,211

 

295.7035

 

162,699,315.91

 

                                   

Total accumulated

during the

repurchase program 

 

4,931,018

 

286.9102

 

1,414,759,459.25

 

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 16 May 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.


                                   

Ordinary shares

                                   

Class C shares1

                                   

Total

                                               

                                   

Number of issued

shares2

 

1,241,510,911

496,056

 

 

1,242,006,967

 

                                   

Number of shares

owned by EQT AB3 

 

64,855,209

-

 

 

64,855,209

 

                                   

Number of outstanding

shares

 

1,176,655,702

496,056

 

 

1,177,151,758

 

1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote
2) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
3) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-20--2025--the-current-share-buyback-program-has-been-fin,c4152310

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

EQT completes sale of common stock of Kodiak Gas Services

An affiliate of the funds known as EQT Infrastructure III and EQT Infrastructure IV ("EQT") is pleased to announce the completion of the sale (the...

Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 19, 2025

Between 5 May 2025 and 9 May 2025 EQT AB (LEI code: 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 580,000 own ordinary shares (ISIN:...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Accounting News & Issues

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics