Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 20, 2024. The current share buyback program has been finalized

EQT

27 May, 2024, 06:07 GMT

STOCKHOLM, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 20 May 2024 and 24 May 2024 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased 564,766 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455). In total, 2,154,000 ordinary shares, for an amount of SEK 692,176,156.87, have been repurchased and as a result, the current program has been finalized.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 2,154,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,000,000,000 that EQT announced on 22 April 2024. The repurchase program, which runs between 23 April 2024 and 24 May 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated daily
volume (number of shares):

Weighted average
share price per day (SEK):

Total daily
transaction value (SEK):

20 May 2024

115,000

345.0011

39,675,126.50

21 May 2024

111,551

343.7238

38,342,733.61

22 May 2024

112,925

339.8921

38,382,315.39

23 May 2024

146,087

340.7419

49,777,961.94

24 May 2024

79,203

338.9761

26,847,924.05

Total accumulated over week 20/2024

564,766

341.7806

193,026,061.50

Total accumulated during the repurchase program

2,154,000

321.3445

692,176,156.87

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 24 May 2024, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.

Ordinary shares

Class C shares1

Total

Number of issued shares

1,245,048,412

881,555

1,245,929,967

Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 

62,599,207

-

62,599,207

Number of outstanding shares

1,182,449,205

881,555

1,183,330,760

1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.
2 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15 
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

The following files are available for download:

