Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 20, 2024

STOCKHOLM, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 13 May 2024 and 17 May 2024 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 504,428 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 2,154,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,000,000,000 that EQT announced on 22 April 2024. The repurchase program, which runs between 23 April 2024 and 24 May 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares):

Weighted average share price per day (SEK): 

Total daily transaction value (SEK):                                               

13 May 2024

93,897

325.5542

30,568,562.72

14 May 2024

85,726

334.5773

28,681,973.62

15 May 2024

101,127

340.4761

34,431,326.57

16 May 2024

108,624

347.3181

37,727,081.29

17 May 2024

115,054

340.6818

39,196,803.82

Total accumulated over week 20/2024 

504,428

338.2163

170,605,748.01

Total accumulated during the repurchase program 

1,589,234

314.0822

499,150,095.37

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 17 May 2024, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.

Ordinary shares

Class C shares1

Total                                               

Number of issued shares

1,245,048,412

881,555

1,245,929,967

Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 

62,064,063

-

62,064,063

Number of outstanding shares

1,182,984,349

881,555

1,183,865,904

1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.
2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15 
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

