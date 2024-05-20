Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 20, 2024

STOCKHOLM, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 13 May 2024 and 17 May 2024 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 504,428 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 2,154,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,000,000,000 that EQT announced on 22 April 2024. The repurchase program, which runs between 23 April 2024 and 24 May 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated daily volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): 13 May 2024 93,897 325.5542 30,568,562.72 14 May 2024 85,726 334.5773 28,681,973.62 15 May 2024 101,127 340.4761 34,431,326.57 16 May 2024 108,624 347.3181 37,727,081.29 17 May 2024 115,054 340.6818 39,196,803.82 Total accumulated over week 20/2024 504,428 338.2163 170,605,748.01 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 1,589,234 314.0822 499,150,095.37

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 17 May 2024, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Class C shares1 Total Number of issued shares 1,245,048,412 881,555 1,245,929,967 Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 62,064,063 - 62,064,063 Number of outstanding shares 1,182,984,349 881,555 1,183,865,904

1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.

2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

