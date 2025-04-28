Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 17, 2025

News provided by

EQT

28 Apr, 2025, 16:24 GMT

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 22 April 2025 and 25 April 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 440,000 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,931,018 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 11 March 2025. The repurchase program, which runs between 12 March 2025 and 16 May 2025, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

                                   

                                   

Date:

                                   

Aggregated volume
|(number of shares):

                                   

Weighted average
share price per day (SEK):

                                   

Aggregated transaction
value (SEK):

                                               

                                   

22 April 2025

 

110,000

 

250.3320

 

27,536,520.00

                                   

23 April 2025

 

110,000

 

265.8386

 

29,242,246.00

                                   

24 April 2025

 

110,000

 

265.0168

 

29,151,848.00

                                   

25 April 2025

110,000

 

271.5350

 

29,868,850.00

                                   

Total accumulated
over week 17

 

440,000

 

263.1806

 

115,799,464.00

                                   

Total accumulated
during the
repurchase program

3,436,229

288.4566

991,202,777.52

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 25 April 2025, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.

                                   

Ordinary shares

                                   

Class C shares1

                        

Total   

                                   

Number of issued shares2

 

1,241,510,911

 

496,056

 

1,242,006,967

 

                                   

Number of shares owned by EQT AB3 

 

63,360,420

 

-

 

63,360,420

 

                                   

Number of outstanding shares

 

1,178,150,491

 

496,056

 

1,178,646,547

 

1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote
2) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
3) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-17--2025,c4141595

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

WELCOME TO THE EQT AB ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 2025

Conditions for participation Shareholders may choose to participate in, and vote at, the Meeting online (i.e. electronically), in person or in...

Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 16, 2025

Between 14 April 2025 and 17 April 2025 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 365,000 own ordinary shares (ISIN:...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics