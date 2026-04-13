Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 15, 2026

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EQT

13 Apr, 2026, 16:20 GMT

STOCKHOLM, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 7 April 2026 and 10 April 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 252,795 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,005,071 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 4 March 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 4 March 2026 and 8 May 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated volume (number of shares):

Weighted average share price per day (SEK):

Aggregated transaction value (SEK):

7 April 2026

63,500

287.2335

18,239,327.25

8 April 2026

64,000

301.9588

19,325,363.20

9 April 2026

64,000

291.8619

18,679,161.60

10 April 2026

61,295

294.4351

18,047,399.45

Total accumulated over week 15

252,795

293.8794

74,291,251.50

Total accumulated during the repurchase program

1,792,866

283.0416

507,455,658.55

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 10 April 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.

Ordinary shares

Total

Number of issued shares1

1,235,107,956

1,235,107,956

Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 

63,992,901

63,992,901

Number of outstanding shares

1,171,115,055

1,171,115,055

1) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-15--2026,c4334170

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