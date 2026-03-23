Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 12, 2026

STOCKHOLM, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 16 March 2026 and 20 March 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 346,952 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 3,005,071 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 4 March 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 4 March 2026 and 8 May 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Aggregated transaction value (SEK): 16 March 2026 64,878 280.3836 18,190,727.20 17 March 2026 69,802 282.5350 19,721,508.07 18 March 2026 68,272 287.8639 19,653,044.18 19 March 2026 72,000 279.3694 20,114,596.80 20 March 2026 72,000 276.0351 19,874,527.20 Total accumulated over week 12 346,952 281.1755 97,554,403.45 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 903,952 281.2248 254,213,720.41

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 20 March 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Total Number of issued shares1 1,235,107,956 1,235,107,956 Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 63,103,987 63,103,987 Number of outstanding shares 1,172,003,969 1,172,003,969

1) Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-12--2026,c4325244

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