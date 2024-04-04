Republic of Korea's No.1 car-rental company 'LOTTE rental' is expanding used-cars export to Arabic Middle East region

SEOUL, South Korea, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LOTTE Auto Global, LOTTE rental's used car auction brand, is making full-fledged inroads into the Middle East based on its know-how for success in the Korean used car market.

LOTTE Auto Global's in-house vehicle evaluator inspects all vehicles according to strict standards. LOTTE Auto Global is trusted by consumers by providing vehicle information at the highest level of transparency in the industry, including disclosing interior and exterior photos and videos along with inspection results to buyers. In addition, it owns more than 1,000 Korean cars, including Hyundai and Kia, which account for about 15% of new car sales in the Middle East market (based on 2023 sales), ensuring a wide range of choices for buyers.

Above all, the biggest advantage is that convenient and transparent purchasing is possible through the LOTTE Auto Global website (https://www.lotte-autoglobal.net/). LOTTE Auto Global is simultaneously operating a direct mall where you can purchase the vehicle you want immediately and an online auction where you can purchase through fair competition.

Search for the vehicle you want on the 'Purchase My Car' screen on the Direct Mall website, check the vehicle's detailed information, and transfer the cost to the guided account to ensure safe shipment. Participating in online auctions is also simple. After checking the information on the vehicles on display at 'Online Auction' on the LOTTE Auto Global website, enter the desired amount for the vehicle you want and bid.

In addition, professional counselors in each overseas region provide customized consultation online regarding purchase procedures, vehicle information, transaction options, etc. They provide the best service for overseas buyers, including 'logistics service support' that manages transportation costs, shipping dates, and schedules until vehicle arrival.

LOTTE is the 6th largest business group in Korea, with 99 affiliates in the food, distribution, chemical, and rental sectors(as of late 2023). LOTTE is well known for its 'LOTTE World Tower', the tallest skyscraper in South Korea and the 5th tallest in the world.

LOTTE rent-a-car, Korea's No. 1 rental car brand, operates a total of over 260,000 vehicles. One of its major subsidiaries is LOTTE Auto Care, which provides comprehensive mobility management from automobiles to construction equipment.

About LOTTE rental

LOTTE rental, the only comprehensive rental company in Korea, provides better value with various business portfolios, including auto mobility services that encompass car life, business solution services that support more effi­cient businesses.

LOTTE rent-a-car is creating an innovative car life as the No.1 car rental brand. Greencar, Korea's ‑first car-sharing brand, is drawing a better mobility service.

LOTTE rental is moving forward as a mobility leader that connects customers' precious lives.

For more information about LOTTE rental, please visit: https://www.lotterental.com/