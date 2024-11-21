Report Reveals 70% of Medtechs Use Manual Processes for Managing Content and Claims

Reducing content approvals from more than four weeks and automating claims are key opportunities to drive speed to market

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced findings from the 2024 Veeva MedTech Commercial Benchmark survey revealing nearly 70% of medtech organizations rely on manual processes and homegrown applications to manage commercial content and claims. Without a purpose-built content management system, medtech commercial teams face go-to-market delays and growing compliance risk.

Despite the importance of connecting claims, evidence, and promotional materials, only 15% of organizations have streamlined processes with a central data repository where claims are directly linked to substantiation. The data shows there is significant opportunity for improvement across commercial content and claims management to gain visibility and speed.

The benchmark survey of over 130 commercial medtech leaders found that:

Content personalization is a growing focus. More than 80% are pursuing strategies to tailor and specify messaging. Achieving compliant personalization at scale without the right systems remains a challenge amid strict regulatory requirements.





Digital asset management (DAM) not yet in place for true omnichannel. Nearly 40% of organizations report not having a DAM system in place, limiting the management of personalizing content. Among those with a DAM, only 31% report having it accessible across marketing.





Prolonged approval times result in missed opportunities. 60% of medtech companies using manual processes or homegrown solutions experience approvals taking more than four weeks. Marketing assets undergo an average of three to five rounds of reviews which can delay campaign launches, affecting product awareness and sales momentum.





AI and automation of content continues to influence medtech. 45% of medtech organizations feel the most significant area AI can contribute is content creation.

"As the demand grows for more personalized promotional materials, medtech companies face scale and compliance challenges to adhere to regulatory standards and accurately reflect product efficacy and safety," said Jeff Gorski, senior director of commercial content strategy, Veeva MedTech. "This report shows that nearly every medtech organization has an opportunity to improve content and claims management processes for greater speed to market, compliance, and efficiency."

The 2024 Veeva MedTech Commercial Benchmark survey examines the current processes, challenges, and future opportunities for improvement in managing promotional content and claims.

