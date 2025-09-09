Report from Sectra's 2025 Annual General Meeting

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECTB) was held today September 9, 2025. The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to distribute an ordinary dividend and an extra dividend to the shareholders.

Dividend and allocation of profit

The ordinary dividend amounts to SEK 1.10 per share and the extra dividend to SEK 1.00 per share, representing a total of SEK 2.10 per share. The remaining earnings will be carried forward. The record date for entitlement to the dividend is Thursday, September 11, 2025. The dividend is expected to be paid on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, through Euroclear Sweden AB.



Other AGM resolutions

The AGM also adopted the following resolutions:

The income statement and balance sheet were adopted. The members of the Board of Directors and the President & CEO were discharged from liability for the 2024/2025 fiscal year.

Remuneration shall be paid in the amount of SEK 350,000 to each of the external members of the Board of Directors and SEK 700,000 to the Chairman of the Board, as well as SEK 175,000 to each deputy member. For Audit Committee work, remuneration shall be paid in the amount of SEK 75,000 to each of the external members and SEK 150,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. For Remuneration Committee work, remuneration shall be paid in the amount of SEK 35,000 to each of the external members and SEK 70,000 to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee. Audit fees are to be paid pursuant to approved accounts.

Jan-Olof Brüer, Birgitta Hagenfeldt, Torbjörn Kronander, Anders Persson , Tomas Puusepp , Fredrik Robertsson, and Ulrika Unell were re-elected as Board members. Joel Kronander and Michael Brüer were re-elected as deputies. Jan-Olof Brüer was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

Ernst & Young AB was re-elected as the company's auditor with Andreas Troberg as Auditor in Charge.

The Remuneration Report presented for the 2024/2025 fiscal year was approved.

The Board was authorized to decide, on one or more occasions during the period until the 2026 AGM, on the issue of not more than 18,500,000 new Class B shares for consideration in the form of a cash payment, offsetting of debt or contribution in kind, whereby payment through offsetting of debt may deviate from the shareholders' preferential rights. The intention is to enable newly issued shares to be used in conjunction with acquisitions of companies or operations, in full or in part, as well as in conjunction with market investments.

The Board was authorized to decide, on one or more occasions during the period until the 2026 AGM, on the acquisition and divestment of all of the company's treasury shares. A condition for the authorization is that the company's holding of treasury shares at no time exceeds 10% of all shares in the company, including such shares that are acquired for the fulfillment of incentive programs.

The resolutions were passed in accordance with the proposals to the AGM, which are available at https://investor.sectra.com/agm2025.



The information in this press release is such that Sectra AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule Book for Issuers. The information was submitted to the media for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 6:15 p.m. CEST on September 9, 2025.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO, Sectra AB, +46 (0) 705 23 52 27

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/report-from-sectra-s-2025-annual-general-meeting,c4231293