Remote Patient Monitoring System Market Worth $16.9 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global remote patient monitoring system market size is expected to reach USD 16.9 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2030. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the remote patient monitoring system. The main drivers for this market are the increasing geriatric population, cost-effective treatment, and the rising prevalence of chronic conditions. The breakout of COVID-19 has propelled the demand for remote patient monitoring devices and services as healthcare facilities were burdened with COVID-19-infected patients. Key players like Smiths Medical reported that the demand for their home monitoring devices substantially increased during the pandemic.
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
- The cardiac rhythm monitor segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence of cardiac conditions globally.
- The home healthcare segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 22.0% over the forecast period owing to a rise in the number of patients accessing remote monitoring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to showcase high growth potential due to the presence of large unmet needs in emerging economies such as China and India.
- This region is also backed by Japan, which has one of the highest numbers of 65+ year old adults at a global level.
Remote Patient Monitoring System Market Growth & Trends
The amalgamation of telehealth with remote patient monitoring services is expected to further boost the market growth. The Asia Pacific is also projected to be a key revenue generator in the coming years. The region is backed by developing countries such as China, South Korea, and Thailand which are witnessing an increase in the number of chronic diseases owing to lifestyle changes. Cardiovascular disease is among the leading cause of death in these countries. The remote patient monitoring system is expected to play a key role in the early detection and timely management of these diseases.
Remote Patient Monitoring System Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the global remote patient monitoring system market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:
Remote Patient Monitoring System Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Vital Sign Monitors
- Blood Pressure Monitors
- Pulse Oximeters
- Heart Rate Monitor (ECG)
- Temperature Monitor
- Respiratory Rate Monitor
- Brain Monitoring (EEG)
- Special Monitors
- Anesthesia Monitors
- Blood Glucose Monitors
- Cardiac Rhythm Monitor
- Respiratory Monitor
- Fetal Heart Monitors
- Prothrombin Monitors
- Multi Parameter Monitors (MPM)
- Others
Remote Patient Monitoring System Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Cancer
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Diabetes
- Sleep Disorder
- Weight management and Fitness Monitoring
- Bronchitis
- Infections
- Virus
- Dehydration
- Hypertension
Remote Patient Monitoring System Market - End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Hospital Based Patients
- Ambulatory Patients
- Home Healthcare
Remote Patient Monitoring System Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Thailand
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- MEA
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
List of Key Players of Remote Patient Monitoring System Market
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
- NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION
- Omron Corporation
- OSI Systems, Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Welch Allyn
- Smiths Medical
- Abbott
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Dräger Medical
- GE Healthcare
- Honeywell
- Johnson & Johnson
- LifeWatch
- Medtronic
- Masimo
- Vitls, Inc
- CareValidate
- Biotronik
- American Telecare
