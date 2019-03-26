Remote Patient Monitoring System Market Worth $1.8 Billion By 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global remote patient monitoring system market is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. Remote patient monitoring system, due to their capability to monitor various chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and cancer, are expected to witness substantial growth in demand. Increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, rising geriatric population, and demand for independent and healthy living are the high impact rendering drivers.

Key suggestions from the report:

Heart rate monitors is identified as the most lucrative segment with a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing incidence of cardiac conditions globally

Hospitals accounted for a lucrative market share in 2018. However, alternate sites for patient monitoring such as home healthcare and ambulatory care are anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to showcase high growth potential due to the presence of large unmet needs in emerging economies such as China and India . Supportive government initiatives to curb the deteriorating environmental conditions and enhancing healthcare infrastructure in Japan and Australia are also expected to propel the regional growth

Key players operating in the remote patient monitoring market include Philips; Honeywell; American Telecare; Roche; Philips Healthcare; Bosch; Biotronik; Intel; Welch Allyn; Health anywhere Inc.; Johnson & Johnson; and Covidien Plc.

Read 140 page research report with TOC on "Remote Patient Monitoring System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Vital Sign Monitors, Specialized Monitors), By End Use, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/remote-patient-monitoring-devices-market

Moreover, improving healthcare infrastructure, post-acute care management, and focus of key market players on emerging economies is also expected to fuel the growth of the remote patient monitoring system market. Rapid technological advancements are expected to lead towards the availability of a better option for healthcare practitioners and the patients, thereby promoting the growth.

Remote patient monitoring system encompass a wide array of technologies designed to manage, evaluate, notify, intervene, and modify the treatment plan as required. The remote patient monitoring system are most commonly used to reduce the progression of chronic disorders and to enhance recovery after getting discharged from an acute care unit. These technologies also alert caregivers for prompt intervention through any vulnerable condition.

Grand View Research has segmented the global remote patient monitoring System market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Remote Patient Monitoring System Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Vital Sign Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors



Pulse Oximeters



Heart Rate Monitor (ECG)



Temperature Monitor



Respiratory Rate Monitor



Brain Monitoring (EEG)

Special Monitors

Anesthesia Monitors



Blood Glucose Monitors



Cardiac Rhythm Monitor



Respiratory Monitor



Fetal Heart Monitors



Prothrombin Monitors



Multi Parameter Monitors (MPM)



Others

Remote Patient Monitoring System Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Sleep Disorder

Weight management and Fitness Monitoring

Bronchitis

Infections

Virus

Dehydration

Hypertension

Remote Patient Monitoring System End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Hospital Based Patients

Ambulatory Patients

Home Healthcare

Remote Patient Monitoring System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Thailand



South Korea

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina



Colombia

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Surgical Lasers Market- Global surgical lasers market is projected to grow due to technical advances in surgical lasers, increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, particularly ophthalmic disorders and growing preference towards minimally invasive surgeries are the major factors responsible for its growth.Traumatic Brain Injuries Assessment And Management Devices Market - Increasing traumatic brain injuries due to increase in number of incidence, initiation of new procedures and gadgets for observing brain injuries is fueling the Traumatic Brain Injuries Assessment And Management Devices Market growth.

Injectable Pens Market - Injectable Pens Market is anticipated to exhibit lucrative growth over the forecast period as a consequence of increasing incidences of diseases high demand for safer drug delivery devices and advanced drug delivery devices are the factors that are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.