Remote Patient Monitoring Market to Reach US$ 117.9 Bn by 2033 Expands Amid Digital Healthcare Transformation - Persistence Market Research

LONDON, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global remote patient monitoring market is growing rapidly, expected to be valued at around US$ 67.3 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 117.9 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 8.3% in the coming years. This expansion comes from rising chronic disease prevalence, increasing adoption of connected healthcare technologies, and growing demand for virtual care services worldwide. Remote patient monitoring systems use connected devices, wearables, software platforms, and cloud-based analytics to track patient vitals and health conditions in real time.

Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases and Aging Population

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide is a major factor driving the remote patient monitoring market. Conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, respiratory disorders, and obesity require continuous monitoring and long-term management. Healthcare systems are increasingly adopting RPM technologies to reduce hospital admissions, lower treatment costs, and improve patient outcomes. For instance, cardiovascular diseases account for nearly 17.6 million deaths annually worldwide, while diabetes-related complications continue to rise across both developed and developing economies. RPM solutions help physicians monitor blood pressure, glucose levels, oxygen saturation, heart rate, and medication adherence remotely, enabling early intervention before complications worsen.

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Healthcare providers significantly expanded home-based chronic disease management programs, accelerating RPM deployment across hospitals, clinics, and outpatient care centers. Manufacturers and software providers are responding with AI-integrated monitoring systems that improve predictive care and reduce clinician workload. Connected wearables and wireless medical devices are also becoming more affordable and accessible, supporting broader patient adoption.

Beyond chronic disease management, aging populations in countries such as Japan, Germany, the United States, and China are increasing demand for remote elderly care solutions. Older adults increasingly prefer home-based healthcare support rather than extended hospital stays, encouraging healthcare systems to invest in scalable RPM infrastructure.

Key Highlights

The global remote patient monitoring market is projected to grow from US$ 67.3 billion in 2026 to US$ 117.9 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 8.3%.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing aging populations continue accelerating adoption of connected home-based healthcare solutions worldwide.

Devices and hardware remain the leading component segment, accounting for nearly 38% of market share due to strong wearable and connected device demand.

North America leads the market with about 41% share, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement frameworks.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth through 2033, driven by healthcare digitization, telemedicine expansion, and rising smartphone penetration.

AI-enabled predictive analytics and cloud-connected RPM platforms are transforming chronic disease management and preventive healthcare delivery.

Expansion of Telehealth and Virtual Care Ecosystems

The rapid expansion of telehealth and virtual healthcare services is another key driver for the remote patient monitoring market. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare providers accelerated digital transformation initiatives to maintain continuity of care while reducing unnecessary hospital visits. Remote patient monitoring technologies became central to these strategies, enabling clinicians to remotely assess patient conditions and deliver timely interventions.

The global telehealth ecosystem experienced strong growth during 2024-2025, supported by rising smartphone penetration, broadband expansion, and favorable reimbursement frameworks. For example, healthcare systems increasingly integrated RPM platforms with electronic health records and telemedicine applications to create seamless virtual care workflows. Hospitals use RPM tools to monitor post-surgical recovery, while physicians managing diabetes and heart failure rely on continuous patient data to personalize treatment plans.

Advancements such as AI-driven analytics, cloud connectivity, and automated alert systems are improving operational efficiency and reducing clinician burden. These technologies enable providers to prioritize high-risk patients and optimize healthcare resource allocation. In North America and Europe, supportive reimbursement policies from organizations such as CMS continue to encourage RPM adoption among healthcare providers and insurers.

Healthcare providers are also expanding RPM programs into preventive care and hospital-at-home models, enabling patients to recover safely at home while remaining under clinical supervision. This shift is improving patient satisfaction while helping hospitals reduce overcrowding and operational costs.

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Key Highlight: Philips Launches Smart Telemetry Platform for Cardiac Monitoring in 2025

A standout development in 2025 was the launch of Philips' smart telemetry platform for cardiac monitoring, announced in September 2025. The platform is designed to provide continuous enterprise-wide connectivity beyond the bedside, enabling healthcare providers to monitor patients both inside and outside traditional hospital settings. The solution supports more flexible patient care workflows while improving access to real-time cardiac monitoring data.

The new platform integrates wearable monitoring technologies, centralized dashboards, and advanced connectivity features to enhance clinical decision-making and streamline patient management. Philips emphasized that the platform helps clinicians maintain uninterrupted patient surveillance across care environments, supporting more efficient workflow coordination and improved operational flexibility for hospital systems.

This launch builds on Philips' broader strategy of advancing connected care and enterprise patient monitoring solutions. The company highlighted the increasing demand for scalable monitoring infrastructure as healthcare providers expand remote and hybrid care models. By extending telemetry capabilities beyond bedside monitoring, Philips aims to strengthen healthcare system responsiveness and support continuous patient observation.

This development reflects the growing industry shift toward connected and data-driven remote patient monitoring solutions. The platform also demonstrates how healthcare providers are increasingly adopting enterprise-wide monitoring ecosystems to improve care coordination and operational efficiency. Overall, the initiative reinforces Philips' position in the evolving remote patient monitoring market and encourages further innovation in connected healthcare technologies.

Segmentation Insights: Connected Devices and Wearables Maintain Leading Market Position

Within the component category, devices/hardware continue to lead the remote patient monitoring market, accounting for nearly 38% of market share. The segment's dominance is driven by strong demand for connected blood pressure monitors, glucometers, pulse oximeters, wearable ECG devices, and smart health trackers that enable continuous patient data collection across home-based care settings. Hospitals and healthcare providers increasingly rely on these devices to support chronic disease management, post-acute monitoring, and preventive care programs. Global wearable device shipments crossed approximately 440 million units in 2024, highlighting rapid consumer and clinical adoption worldwide. Advancements in wireless connectivity, cloud integration, and real-time analytics further strengthen hardware demand.

Regional Insights: North America Leads Global Demand While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing RPM Market

North America holds the largest share of the remote patient monitoring market, accounting for about 41% of global value, thanks to strong digital healthcare infrastructure, high chronic disease prevalence, and supportive reimbursement policies. The United States dominates regional demand through widespread adoption of telehealth services, connected medical devices, and enterprise RPM programs across hospitals and healthcare networks. Canada also contributes steadily through investments in virtual healthcare delivery and aging population care initiatives.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region. China leads regional growth through healthcare digitization programs, large-scale wearable device manufacturing, and expanding telemedicine adoption. India's market is growing rapidly due to rising smartphone penetration, government digital health initiatives, and increasing demand for affordable home-based healthcare solutions.

Europe follows with strong adoption across chronic disease management and elderly care programs, while Latin America and the Middle East continue expanding through healthcare modernization and telemedicine investments. These regional trends highlight growing global demand for connected healthcare technologies and cloud-based patient management systems.

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Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, GE HealthCare, Abbott Laboratories, and Siemens Healthineers.

Philips Healthcare continues expanding its AI-enabled RPM ecosystem through strategic partnerships and predictive analytics investments to strengthen enterprise healthcare solutions.

Medtronic focuses on connected chronic disease management platforms, particularly for diabetes and cardiovascular monitoring applications.

Abbott Laboratories strengthens its RPM portfolio through connected glucose monitoring technologies and wearable health devices.

Strategies across the market emphasize AI integration, interoperability, cloud connectivity, predictive analytics, and partnerships with healthcare systems to improve patient outcomes and expand remote care delivery capabilities.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Devices / Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Chronic Disease Management

Post-acute / Hospital-at-home Care

Home Health Monitoring

Preventive Care & Wellness

Elderly Care / Rehabilitation

By End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Healthcare Providers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Long-term Care Facilities

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

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