Recycled Plastic Market to Reach US$ 131.0 Bn by 2033 Driven by Circular-Economy Policies and Sustainability Commitments - Persistence Market Research

LONDON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global recycled plastic market is growing rapidly, expected to be valued at around US$ 70.3 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 131.0 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 9.3% in the coming years. This expansion comes from tightening regulations on plastic waste, rising corporate sustainability commitments, and increasing demand for post-consumer recycled (PCR) content across industries. Recycled plastics are widely used in packaging, automotive components, textiles, and construction materials, helping companies reduce carbon footprints and comply with recycled-content mandates.

Boom in Regulatory Mandates and Circular-Economy Policies

The worldwide push toward circular-economy practices and stricter regulations on plastic waste is significantly driving demand for recycled plastics. Governments across Europe, North America, and Asia are introducing recycled-content mandates, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws, and plastic taxation frameworks to reduce landfill waste and encourage sustainable packaging solutions. For instance, the European Union's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), implemented in 2025, mandates minimum recycled-content targets across multiple packaging categories, directly boosting demand for recycled PET and HDPE materials.

In the United States, California's Assembly Bill 793 requires beverage containers to contain 25% recycled content by 2025 and 50% by 2030, accelerating investments in bottle-to-bottle recycling infrastructure. Similar initiatives in India and China are strengthening domestic recycling ecosystems and supporting long-term market expansion.

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Global investments in plastic recycling infrastructure increased sharply as manufacturers and waste-management firms expanded capacity to meet regulatory demand. Recycling companies are responding by deploying advanced sorting systems, AI-based material recovery technologies, and chemical recycling facilities to improve recovery rates and resin quality.

Beyond regulatory compliance, multinational consumer brands are integrating higher levels of PCR materials into packaging and consumer products to achieve ESG and carbon-reduction targets. Across Asia Pacific, urbanization and industrial growth continue to generate large-scale opportunities for recycled plastics in packaging, construction, and textiles.

Key Highlights

The global recycled plastic market is projected to grow from US$ 70.3 billion in 2026 to US$ 131.0 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 9.3%.

Asia Pacific leads the market due to strong recycling capacity, rapid industrialization, and rising packaging demand across China, India, and ASEAN countries.

North America is emerging as the fastest-growing regional market, supported by recycled-content mandates, EPR regulations, and investments in advanced recycling infrastructure.

PET remains the dominant product segment, accounting for nearly 40% of global recycled plastic demand because of its extensive use in beverage bottles and food packaging.

Bottles represent the leading feedstock source, contributing around 52% of post-consumer plastic recovered for recycling in key global markets.

Chemical and advanced recycling technologies are gaining momentum as companies expand capabilities to process mixed and hard-to-recycle plastic waste streams.

Rise of Corporate Sustainability Commitments and PCR Adoption

Corporate sustainability commitments are another major driver of the recycled plastic market. Global beverage, consumer-goods, and retail companies are increasingly incorporating recycled resins into packaging portfolios to reduce virgin plastic usage and lower Scope 3 emissions. Recycled plastics are now central to sustainability roadmaps across industries including food and beverage, automotive, personal care, and e-commerce packaging.

The global packaging sector witnessed a strong rise in demand for recycled PET (rPET) and recycled HDPE in 2024–2025 as brands accelerated adoption of recyclable and reusable packaging formats. Companies such as Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have committed to using 50% recycled PET content in bottles by 2030, increasing long-term demand for food-grade recycled resins.

Advancements in chemical recycling and digital traceability technologies are also supporting market growth. Smart sorting systems and blockchain-enabled traceability platforms improve transparency and quality assurance for recycled materials, helping brands meet regulatory standards and sustainability benchmarks.

Automotive manufacturers are also expanding the use of recycled polypropylene (rPP) in vehicle interiors, bumpers, and battery enclosures. In Europe and North America, reshoring of manufacturing and stricter carbon-emission regulations are increasing the use of recycled engineering plastics across industrial applications.

Key Highlight: Eni's Versalis Opens New Recycled Plastics Production Plant in Porto Marghera (2025)

A major development in the recycled plastics market in 2025 was the opening of a new recycled plastics production plant by Eni's chemicals subsidiary Versalis in Porto Marghera, Italy. The facility focuses on producing recycled polymers for packaging and construction applications, marking a strategic step in expanding circular plastics production.

The plant is part of Eni's broader transformation strategy to reposition its chemicals business toward more sustainable and circular operations. It supports the company's shift away from traditional petrochemicals and toward recycled and bio-based materials as core growth areas.

The launch reflects increasing industrial investment in mechanical recycling infrastructure within Europe, where companies are scaling production of recycled plastic materials to meet tightening sustainability requirements and rising demand for circular packaging solutions.

This development highlights a broader market shift in the recycled plastics industry toward large-scale, integrated recycling production assets by major energy and chemicals players, reinforcing the transition from virgin plastics to circular material systems.

Segmentation Insights: Bottle Feedstock Segment Dominates Recycled Plastic Recovery Infrastructure Worldwide

Bottles remain the leading feedstock segment in the recycled plastic market, accounting for approximately 52% of post-consumer plastic recovered for recycling across major markets. PET and HDPE bottles dominate this category due to their high collection efficiency, strong recyclability, and extensive use in beverage and personal-care packaging. In the United States, more than 56% of post-consumer plastic collected for recycling originates from bottles, highlighting their importance as a reliable, high-volume feedstock source for food-grade recycled resins. Europe continues to strengthen this segment through highly efficient deposit-return systems in countries such as Germany, Sweden, and Norway, where PET bottle collection rates exceed 90%. Rising recycled-content mandates and bottle-to-bottle recycling initiatives from global beverage brands are further accelerating demand for recovered bottle waste.

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Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Leads While North America Emerges as Fastest-Growing Recycled Plastic Market

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the recycled plastic market, supported by rapid industrialization, expanding packaging demand, and strong recycling investments across China, India, Japan, and ASEAN countries. China dominates regional production and recycling capacity following large-scale investments in domestic recycling infrastructure and stricter plastic-waste regulations. India's Plastic Waste Management Rules and growing packaging industry continue to strengthen demand for recycled PET, HDPE, and polypropylene materials.

North America is among the fastest-growing regions, driven by EPR laws, recycled-content mandates, and rising investments in bottle-to-bottle recycling and chemical recycling infrastructure. The United States leads regional demand, supported by state-level regulations and corporate sustainability initiatives focused on food-grade recycled packaging.

Europe remains a highly regulated and innovation-driven market, with the PPWR framework accelerating adoption of recycled-content packaging and design-for-recycling standards. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom continue investing heavily in collection systems and advanced recycling technologies.

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Veolia, SUEZ, REMONDIS SE & Co. KG, Republic Services, and Plastipak Holdings, Inc..

Veolia continues expanding recycling and sorting infrastructure through strategic partnerships and acquisitions to strengthen circular-economy operations globally.

SUEZ focuses on chemical recycling and advanced waste recovery technologies, targeting high-value recycled resin production for packaging and industrial applications.

REMONDIS invests heavily in integrated recycling ecosystems and digital waste-tracking solutions to improve material recovery efficiency.

Republic Services is strengthening its plastics-recycling capacity across North America through investments in polymer centers and AI-enabled sorting systems.

Plastipak Holdings continues expanding food-grade rPET production capabilities to meet rising demand from beverage and FMCG companies.

Strategies across the industry emphasize advanced recycling technologies, vertical integration, digital traceability, and long-term supply agreements with major brands.

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Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

By Source

Bottles

Films

Foams

Fibers

Containers & Packaging

Others

By Application

Packaging

Building & Construction

Automotive

Textiles

Electrical & Electronics

Furniture

Industrial Use

Others

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