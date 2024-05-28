Reliance Cyber and Google Cloud Security unite to transform cybersecurity for UK businesses
28 May, 2024, 09:05 GMT
28 May, 2024, 09:05 GMT
LONDON, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), Reliance Cyber has been selected as one of only four MSSPs to partner with Google Cloud Security (GCS). This collaboration is set to make cybersecurity more effective and less complicated for businesses throughout the UK and Ireland.
Why this matters:
In today's complex security environment, businesses face a multitude of challenges, including escalating cyberattacks, an overwhelming number of security alerts, rising cybersecurity costs, and a critical shortage of skilled professionals. The partnership between Reliance Cyber and Google Cloud Security provides organisations with improved security postures through insightful, data-driven analytics, which underpin Reliance Cyber's XDR service. For businesses facing diverse economic, social, and technological changes—such as the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, the transition to hybrid and remote work, rapid technological advancements like AI, and budget pressures from the cost of living crisis—this partnership represents a significant step forward. It enhances cybersecurity without the usual challenges of high costs, complexity, or the need for specialised staff. It's about making world-class security simple and available to a wider audience.
What's changing:
Key benefits of the strategic partnership include:
Rob Walton, Chief Revenue Officer at Reliance Cyber, on the transformative impact: "We're thrilled to partner with Google Cloud Security. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver comprehensive, advanced security services to the market, making top-level security accessible and manageable for businesses of all sizes. Ultimately, it's about creating predictability and peace of mind in an area that can often cause businesses and their boards sleepless nights, particularly due to concerns about attacks and the financial constraints that dictate risk appetites."
Do you want more coverage, at less cost, with zero compromises?
Enquire about a proof of concept. Visit: https://eu1.hubs.ly/H09bKtG0.
About Reliance Cyber
Since our founding in 2003, Reliance Cyber has established itself as a leading Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP). By combining deep cybersecurity expertise with a true partnership ethos, we enable organisations to concentrate on their core business.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2418301/Reliance_Cyber.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2418300/Google_Cloud.jpg
Share this article