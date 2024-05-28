Reliance Cyber and Google Cloud Security unite to transform cybersecurity for UK businesses

LONDON, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), Reliance Cyber has been selected as one of only four MSSPs to partner with Google Cloud Security (GCS). This collaboration is set to make cybersecurity more effective and less complicated for businesses throughout the UK and Ireland.

Why this matters:

In today's complex security environment, businesses face a multitude of challenges, including escalating cyberattacks, an overwhelming number of security alerts, rising cybersecurity costs, and a critical shortage of skilled professionals. The partnership between Reliance Cyber and Google Cloud Security provides organisations with improved security postures through insightful, data-driven analytics, which underpin Reliance Cyber's XDR service. For businesses facing diverse economic, social, and technological changes—such as the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, the transition to hybrid and remote work, rapid technological advancements like AI, and budget pressures from the cost of living crisis—this partnership represents a significant step forward. It enhances cybersecurity without the usual challenges of high costs, complexity, or the need for specialised staff. It's about making world-class security simple and available to a wider audience.

What's changing:

Support for growth: The partnership will expand the reach of state-of-the-art security services to more businesses, helping to protect organisations without the stress of financial and operational barriers

Enhanced visibility, lower costs: Leveraging Google's SOAR capabilities and Chronicle's powerful telemetry, Reliance Cyber's tailored ingestion approach means organisations can achieve enhanced visibility across their digital environments at a reduced cost. This approach enables proactive prevention and detection of threats, ensuring better security with less expenditure.

Key benefits of the strategic partnership include:

AI and automation: Automation is at the core of Reliance Cyber's offering. Every alert is enriched with threat intel from leading vendors, automatically correlated, and grouped into cases, reducing mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR). Google's additions enhance this with lower data ingestion costs, superior threat intelligence, curated detections, and advanced anomaly detection using machine learning

Simplified security operations to support staff: Integration of Google Cloud's SOAR capabilities simplifies the security management landscape, allowing CISOs to focus on strategic planning rather than daily operational hurdles

Integration of Google Cloud's SOAR capabilities simplifies the security management landscape, allowing CISOs to focus on strategic planning rather than daily operational hurdles Scalable security for business growth: The partnership supports business expansion strategies by providing scalable security solutions that grow with the company, crucial for organisations driving technological advancement

The partnership supports business expansion strategies by providing scalable security solutions that grow with the company, crucial for organisations driving technological advancement Data-driven insights for better decision-making: Boards will gain unparalleled visibility into their digital environments, fostering smarter, faster decision-making to preemptively address potential security threats.

Rob Walton, Chief Revenue Officer at Reliance Cyber, on the transformative impact: "We're thrilled to partner with Google Cloud Security. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver comprehensive, advanced security services to the market, making top-level security accessible and manageable for businesses of all sizes. Ultimately, it's about creating predictability and peace of mind in an area that can often cause businesses and their boards sleepless nights, particularly due to concerns about attacks and the financial constraints that dictate risk appetites."

About Reliance Cyber

Since our founding in 2003, Reliance Cyber has established itself as a leading Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP). By combining deep cybersecurity expertise with a true partnership ethos, we enable organisations to concentrate on their core business.

