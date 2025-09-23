TAIPEI, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Poland is gearing up to launch a nationwide deposit return system in 2026, and to lead the charge, reverse vending machine manufacturer REKBOT has partnered with industrial computing specialist ARBOR. This strategic alliance aims to accelerate the deployment of REKBOT's new eco-friendly technology, making recycling easier and more efficient for Polish consumers and driving the country's circular economy.

REKBOT Selects ARBOR’s Smart Controller to Power Smart Deposit-Refund Vending Machines in Poland

The collaboration was initiated by Maritex, ARBOR's exclusive authorized distributor in Poland. When Maritex received the project requirements from REKBOT, they immediately recognized ARBOR as the ideal partner. The choice was a simple one, as ARBOR's products are renowned for their high quality, exceptional stability, and competitive pricing. Moreover, ARBOR's commitment to efficient delivery times was a key factor in ensuring the project could move forward swiftly to meet the ambitious 2026 deadline.

The new policy, which requires a deposit on beverage containers that is refunded upon return, is expected to dramatically increase the demand for reverse vending machines. REKBOT needed a compact, powerful, and easy-to-integrate solution to gain a competitive edge in this rapidly emerging market.

"Time-to-market was our biggest concern," said a representative from REKBOT. "We needed a reliable partner who understood the complexities of our system, from integrating multiple peripherals to simplifying cable management. ARBOR's solution was the perfect fit."

REKBOT chose ARBOR's SB-244-1N97, a compact and versatile controller designed to streamline complex hardware integrations. The controller's unique design, which places all I/O ports on a single side, simplifies cable routing and reduces deployment time. This was a critical factor for REKBOT, which needed to quickly scale its operations to meet market demand.

In addition to the hardware, ARBOR provided extensive technical support and a crucial design modification: an externally accessible 4G SIM card slot. This feature eliminates the need to open the machine's chassis for maintenance, significantly reducing service costs and downtime.

"Our goal is always to provide practical solutions that solve real-world problems for our customers," said Charles Chen, EMEA Sales Manager for ARBOR. "By working closely with REKBOT, we were able to deliver a solution that not only meets their technical needs but also helps them achieve a faster, more efficient product launch."

The partnership between REKBOT and ARBOR highlights how smart technology can be a catalyst for a sustainable future, where business growth and environmental responsibility go hand in hand.

