TAIPEI, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ARBOR Technology Corp., a global leader in industrial IoT and edge AI computing solutions, has received the Taiwan Excellence Award 2026 for three flagship solutions - FPC-5211 series, IEC-3714, and IEC-G510. This recognition validates ARBOR's exceptional innovation capabilities in compact, rugged, energy-efficient, and AI-communication ready - that represents ARBOR's technology leadership globally.

ARBOR Technology Wins Taiwan Excellence Award with High-Performance Edge AI Computing Solutions

ARBOR Technology Corporation CEO Eric Lee stated: "ARBOR's product innovation lies in mastering the trend toward compactness industrial computers, providing global customers with ultra-low-power, rugged yet compact, complete solutions featuring AI edge computing and communication capabilities." This philosophy permeates the R&D, design, and application of the three award-winning products, fully embodying ARBOR's corporate culture and brand spirit of "From Edge to Action."

ARBOR FPC-5211 Series: ESG High-Performance Fanless Edge Computing System

FPC-5211 series, winner of the Embedded World 2025 Best-in-Show award, redefines fanless edge AI computing. Built on the philosophy of "Zero-Carbon Smart Manufacturing, Edge Computing Excellence," it combines Intel Raptor Lake processors with NVIDIA RTX-2000A GPUs in a compact, fanless design. The system cuts energy use by 70%, triples service life, and delivers military-grade reliability for smart manufacturing, AOI inspection, and smart healthcare applications.

ARBOR IEC-3714: AI Edge Computing for Smart Retail Solution

IEC-3714 is a compact AI edge computing digital signage system delivering 34 TOPS of AI performance with four-channel 4K synchronous output. Powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra processor, it runs four OpenVINO AI models—face, age/gender, expression, and object recognition—enabling real-time, AI-driven advertising, passenger flow analytics, and cashierless retail. Its ultra-compact 115.4×107.6×37mm design reduces equipment costs by 60% and operating expenses by 40%, setting a new benchmark for next-generation AI signage.

ARBOR IEC-G510: Ultra-Slim AI Smart Digital Signage Player System

IEC-G510 is the industry's first ultra-thin player built on the MediaTek Genio 510 platform with integrated AI acceleration. Measuring just 20mm thick, it features an APU neural network processor for real-time facial and emotional recognition while cutting material costs by 35% versus x86 systems. With advanced thermal design and compact integration, it delivers high-performance, low-power AI computing ideal for smart retail and interactive advertising applications.

Winning the Taiwan Excellence Award affirms ARBOR's innovation and showcases Taiwan's strength in smart manufacturing. ARBOR will continue to invest in AI and edge computing research and development (R&D), empowering global customers to confidently drive digital transformation.

ARBOR PR Team

Global Marketing Department

marcom@arbor.com.tw

https://arbor-technology.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2815733/2026TEA_Award_Winning_1200x630.jpg