Regent Hong Kong Named #1 Hong Kong City Hotel at the 2024 Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards

HONG KONG, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 2024 edition of the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards readers' survey, Regent Hong Kong has just been named the #1 Hong Kong City Hotel, #2 among the 20 Favourite City Hotels in Asia, and #7 among the 100 Hotels Voted Best in the World.

As per Regent Hong Kong Managing Director Michel Chertouh, "From serene interiors that juxtapose unrivalled cinematic views of Victoria Harbour to exceptional dining experiences, Regent Hong Kong is a rare gem on Victoria Harbour. However, what truly sets us apart is the highly personalised service "on your terms" and our unwavering commitment to quality and consistency. This accolade reflects the hard work and dedication of our colleagues, who consistently strive to create highly personalised experiences that create lasting memories for our guests. We thank our loyal guests and the travel community for enthusiastically embracing the new Regent Hong Kong and bestowing our hotel with this highly coveted award."

In 2024, Regent Hong Kong was named the Best Hong Kong Hotel at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024 and a Travellers' Choice Awards Winner by TripAdvisor. In addition to receiving a coveted spot on Condé Nast Traveler's prestigious 2024 Hot List and Travel + Leisure's 2024 It List, as one of the Best New Hotels and Best New City Hotels in the world, regionally, Regent Hong Kong was named the Best Business Hotel in Hong Kong at the 2024 TTG China Travel Awards and also received the Best Design Hotel accolade at the 2024 The Bund Design Hotel Awards. Additionally, the newly relaunched Presidential Suite has been named one of Elite Traveler's Top New Hotel Suites.

Regent Hong Kong also received numerous awards as a celebrated Dining Destination. The hotel's signature Cantonese restaurant, Lai Ching Heen, has retained two MICHELIN Stars and two Diamonds in the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide for numerous years. The Steak House, a MICHELIN recommended restaurant, has recently been named one of the World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants. Meanwhile Qura Bar was named the Best Restaurant Bar in Hong Kong by Time Out. Click here for the complete awards list.

