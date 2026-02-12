Regent Hong Kong Awarded Coveted Forbes Travel Guide Five-star Rating For 2026

HONG KONG, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Hong Kong is honoured to be recognized as a Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Hotel in the newly unveiled 2026 Star Rating list. This prestigious distinction reaffirms our place among the world's most exceptional luxury destinations and celebrates our unwavering dedication to quietly attentive, bespoke, and intuitive service, as well as extraordinary culinary excellence across our acclaimed Dining Destination.

"We are deeply honoured to be recognized by Forbes Travel Guide with a Five-Star award, which marks an important milestone for Regent Hong Kong," said Michel Chertouh, Managing Director of Regent Hong Kong. "This recognition is both a celebration of our dedicated team and a vote of confidence in Hong Kong as a world-class tourism and hospitality destination."

Perched at the edge of Victoria Harbour, Regent Hong Kong is a sanctuary of timeless elegance and contemporary refinement. Reimagined by renowned designer Chi Wing Lo, the hotel's interiors reveal an artful interplay of understated luxury and meticulous craftsmanship, balancing sweeping cinematic views of Victoria Harbour and the iconic Hong Kong skyline with intimate, thoughtfully detailed spaces that invite calm, reflection, and connection.

At the heart of the experience, Regent Experience Agents curate highly personalized journeys that unfold with effortless grace – from epicurean explorations and bespoke city excursions to quietly exquisite moments framed by the harbour's shimmering waters. Throughout the hotel, guests discover Personal Havens: tranquil settings conceived for rest, restoration, and meaningful connection, whether reclining on a windowfront daybed with a cup of tea or immersing in an Oasis Bathroom bathtub overlooking the harbour, every detail is shaped by tranquility, privacy, and a deep sense of care.

"Forbes Travel Guide's Star Award winners exemplify excellence in hospitality," said Amanda Frasier, President of Standards & Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. "This year's list reflects the changing landscape of luxury with properties setting the standard for authentic experiences while offering unparalleled amenities, enhanced well-being and delivering unforgettable moments. We are thrilled to recognize their dedication to creating truly world-class travel options for today's discerning guest."

