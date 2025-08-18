Regent Hong Kong Celebrates Prestigious Win as "Best Brand Hotel" at Virtuoso Travel Week 2025

A variety of high-resolution images are available via the link. Regent Hong Kong Digital Access

HONG KONG, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Hong Kong is thrilled to announce its recognition as the "Best Brand Hotel" at the 2025 Virtuoso Travel Week, held in Las Vegas from August 9–15. This distinguished award, determined by Virtuoso's global network of esteemed travel agencies, advisors, and preferred partners who set the benchmark in luxury travel, highlights Regent Hong Kong's unrivaled service, inspired design, and its role as a beacon of refined hospitality along Victoria Harbour.

Perched on the edge of Victoria Harbour, Regent Hong Kong has redefined modern luxury since its transformative relaunch in 2023. Designed by visionary Chi Wing Lo, the hotel seamlessly blends serene interiors with breathtaking views of Hong Kong's iconic skyline, offering guests a tranquil haven amidst the city's vibrant energy.

"Virtuoso Awards celebrate those who are shaping the future of luxury travel through integrity, outstanding service and unforgettable experiences," said Virtuoso Chairman and CEO Matthew D. Upchurch. "These annual awards celebrate the exceptional members and partners who bring our shared purpose to life: enriching lives through human connection and the power of travel. Regent Hong Kong exemplifies the innovation, collaboration, and unwavering commitment that define our network, and they deserve to be recognized for their dedication that elevates the Virtuoso network and the industry as a whole."

"We are deeply honoured to be named the 'Best Brand Hotel' by Virtuoso's esteemed network of travel advisors," said Michel Chertouh, Managing Director of Regent Hong Kong. "This recognition reflects the passion and professionalism of our team, who consistently craft unforgettable moments through thoughtful design, intuitive service, and curated experiences. We are grateful to our loyal guests and the global travel community for embracing our vision of discreet luxury on Victoria Harbour."

This accolade follows a series of global honours for Regent Hong Kong, including being named the #1 City Hotel in Asia, #1 City Hotel in Hong Kong for the second consecutive year, and #14 among the world's best hotels in the 2025 Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards readers' survey. These achievements reflect the hotel's unique ability to balance urban dynamism with serene luxury, offering guests Personal Havens—peaceful spaces to pause and savour the moment.