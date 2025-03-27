Regent Hong Kong Celebrates Culinary Excellence and Cultural Partnerships

HONG KONG, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Lai Ching Heen Awarded Two MICHELIN Stars

With a legacy of four decades, Lai Ching Heen has received two MICHELIN stars in the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2025, marking an impressive 16 consecutive years of recognition. This achievement solidifies Lai Ching Heen's status as a premier Chinese restaurant specializing in Cantonese cuisine.

Artistic Collaborations with Hong Kong Ballet

Regent Hong Kong is dedicated to supporting the arts and cultural community. The Lobby Lounge is partnering with Hong Kong Ballet to present an exclusive afternoon tea inspired by the legendary Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. From 24 March to 8 May, guests can enjoy a specially crafted afternoon tea set featuring pastries that reflect Kahlo's vibrant colors and rich Mexican heritage, creating a sensory journey that mimics Kahlo's artistic brilliance.

Official Hospitality Partner for ComplexCon 2025

Regent Hong Kong is honored to be the Official Hospitality Partner for ComplexCon 2025—one of the most anticipated events where music, fashion, art, and style unite in an inspiring celebration of creativity.

Official Hotel Partner for the 43rd Hong Kong Film Awards

Regent Hong Kong is honored to be the official hotel partner for the 43rd Hong Kong Film Awards, celebrating the city's dynamic film industry. As a cherished Victoria Harbour landmark, we proudly support cinematic artistry. Throughout April, Qura Bar presents the Goddess Choice Cocktail, an elegant blend of Rinomato Bitter Scuro, The Botanist Gin, Mancino Ambrato Vermouth, and Violette—crafted in tribute to Hong Kong's rich film heritage. Join us at Qura Bar and raise a glass to cinema's enduring magic.

Easter Family Retreat

Celebrate the Easter holiday weekend with a getaway at Regent Hong Kong. Guests can enjoy views of Victoria Harbour, refined accommodations, and exceptional service, along with exclusive dining experiences and Easter-themed activities for children, ensuring an unforgettable holiday.

Qura Bar's Exclusive Guest Shifts

Qura Bar will host guest shifts throughout the year. Join us on April 28 for an evening with Marco Grisafi and Daniele Mondelli from Dover Yard London. On May 5, don't miss the guest shift featuring Austin Chien from unDer lab, ranked No. 72 in Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024.

For more information and updates, please visit our media library:

https://hongkong.regenthotels.com/media-center/

Images available at:

https://hongkong.regenthotels.com/image-video-gallery/