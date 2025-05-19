Regenics AS appoints Jostein Grip as new CEO

New CEO brings a wealth of experience in the development of novel wound healing products.

OSLO, Norway, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Regenics AS, a private Norwegian biotechnology company based in Oslo, today announced that it has appointed Jostein Grip as the company's new CEO. Jostein Grip has a PhD from the University in Tromsø. His PhD thesis is entitled "Development of novel wound dressings with soluble beta-glycan (SBG®) as an active ingredient". Grip comes to Regenics from Oxy Solutions where he was CTO, and he brings valuable industrial expertise in wound care product development, and solid experience from leading small companies. He will be joining the Regenics team on the 1. August.

Karin Gilljam, who has served as interim CEO for Regenics, will return to her role as company CSO and will be an integral part of the Regenics management team along with Jostein.

"We believe Jostein is an excellent choice for the CEO role and that he will be a strong addition to the Regenics team." said Jan A. Alfheim, Board Chair of Regenics. "His experience and knowledge in wound healing product development will be essential to the successful development of Collex™." The board would like to take this opportunity to extend our sincere gratitude to Karin Gilljam for her service as the company's interim CEO.

About Collex®

Collex® is an advanced wound dressing designed to aid healing of partial thickness burns and chronic wounds, including diabetic and chronic vascular ulcers. With Collex® Regenics aims to redefine the current standards of care in wound treatment.

Collex® is a hydrogel wound dressing constructed with all-marine ingredients, sourced from the Norwegian coast. One of Regenics' major innovations, HTX™, is an essential component of Collex® and is sourced and purified from unfertilized salmon roe. Collex® is currently in the late pre-clinical stage, with significant beneficial effects on wound healing rates demonstrated.

