Regenics Appoints Brynjólfur Gísli Eyjólfsson as Chair of the Board

OSLO, Norway, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Regenics AS, a Norwegian biotech company developing advanced marine-based wound care products, announces the appointment of Brynjólfur Gísli Eyjólfsson as Chair of the Board of Directors. The appointment was approved at the company's General Meeting held on Monday, June 16. Mr. Eyjólfsson brings extensive experience from the blue economy and investment sectors. He currently serves as Fund Manager for the IS Haf Fund, the largest investor in Nordic Blue ehf., which in turn owns 38.1% of Regenics through its participation in two financing rounds.

Together with the remaining board members Runhild Gammelsæter, Harald Nordal, Tore H. Rasmussen and Beat Moser, the board brings a wealth of expertise in medical technology, commercialization, regulatory affairs, and clinical research. Their collective experience spans decades of leadership within global healthcare companies, academic institutions, and successful startups.

Brynjólfur Gísli Eyjólfsson commented:

"It is an honor to take on the role of Chair at Regenics. We believe the company's marine-based platform and its lead product Collex® have strong clinical and commercial potential. Nordic Blue and Haf Investments are committed to supporting the company as it moves into clinical development."

The company would like to take the opportunity to  thank outgoing board chair Jan A. Alfheim for all his efforts in successfully leading the company the past four years.

About Regenics

Regenics is a Norwegian biotech company developing next-generation wound care solutions based on marine bioactives sourced from the Norwegian coast. Its proprietary HTX™ technology, derived from salmon roe, is the basis of Collex® - an advanced hydrogel dressing currently completing preclinical studies for partial-thickness burns and chronic wounds.

About Brynjólfur Gísli Eyjólfsson

Mr. Eyjólfsson has over 25 years of experience in seafood operations and financial management. He has previously held leadership positions at PwC and Brim and currently manages the Haf Investments fund with a focus on blue economy investments in the Arctic region.

About Haf Investments and Nordic Blue

Haf Investments (IS Haf Fjárfestingar slhf.) is a private equity fund managed by Iceland Funds with a focus on sustainable investments in seafood, marine biotechnology, and the blue economy. The fund is the largest investor in Nordic Blue hf., an Icelandic investment company with significant holdings in Regenics.

