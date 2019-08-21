Refrigerated Transport Market Worth $21.6 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Refrigerated Transport Market by Application (Chilled food and Frozen food), Mode of Transportation (Road, Sea, Rail, and Air), Vehicle Type (LCV, MHCV, and HCV), Temperature (Single and Multi-temperature), Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Refrigerated Transport Market is estimated to be valued at USD 15.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 21.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2025. The increasing demand for chilled and frozen food products, along with technological innovations in refrigerated systems and equipment is projected to drive the market growth of refrigerated transport.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=779494

The frozen food segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Based on application, the refrigerated transport market is segmented into frozen food products and chilled food products. The frozen food segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing trend for purchasing ready-to-eat and convenience food in developed and developing countries.

The fish & seafood segment is projected to create growth opportunities for manufacturers in the refrigerated transport market, as these products reduce scratch cooking and save time. Developing countries are projected to create lucrative opportunities for frozen pizzas and other frozen products due to the increased demand from fast-food chains, which has widened the growth scope for efficient refrigerated transport services.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Refrigerated Transport Market"

169 – Tables

74 – Figures

240 – Pages

Due to the slow development of the refrigerated transport market in developing countries, the single temperature segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of temperature, the refrigerated transport market is segmented into single-temperature and multi-temperature. The refrigerated transport market in many countries is now gaining momentum with the increasing need to cater to the growing demand for perishable commodities. In such countries, single-temperature refrigerated vehicles are widely used. Hence, the market share of the single-temperature segment is estimated to be larger during the forecast period.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=779494

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the refrigerated transport market, in terms of value, in 2019

The refrigerated transport market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness high growth due to increasing demand for frozen and processed food. Developing countries such as India, China, and Latin American countries are projected to create high growth prospects for leading players. These countries rely on imports to meet their demands for food products. For instance, according to the Direct China Chamber of Commerce (DCCC), the country's total imports are expected to reach USD 3.00 trillion by 2020. Frozen food such as beef, pork, fish, and meat products lead the list of food items to be imported into the country. In addition, the country's beef imports increased from USD 275.0 million in 2012 to USD 2.50 billion in 2016, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). This rise is projected to create opportunities in these countries to export beef, thus increasing the demand for refrigerated transport.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies such as:

(Refrigerated Transport Service Providers): United Technologies (US), Daikin Industries (Japan), Ingersoll-Rand (THERMO KING) (Ireland), China International Marine Containers (China), Utility Trailer (US), Singamas Container (China), Hyundai (South Korea), Schmitz Cargobull (Germany), Fahrzeugwerk Bernard Krone (Germany), and Lamberet (France).

(Food & Beverage Companies): Nestle (Switzerland), Tyson Foods (US), The Kraft Heinz Company (US), General Mills (US), Smithfield Foods (US), Kellogg Company (US), Conagra Brands (US), Kerry (Ireland), Del Monte Pacific (Singapore), and Aryzta (Switzerland).

Browse Related Reports:

Cold Chain Market by Type (Refrigerated Storage & Transport), Temperature Type (Chilled and Frozen), Application (Dairy & Frozen Desserts; Meat, Fish, and Seafood; Fruits & Vegetables; Bakery & Confectionery), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cold-chains-frozen-food-market-811.html

Refrigerated Warehousing Market by Technology (Blast Freezing, Vapor Compression, PLC, Evaporative Cooling), Temperature (Chilled, Frozen), Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery, Dairy, Meat, Seafood, Beverages), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/refrigerated-warehousing-market-35987782.html

Browse Adjacent Markets: Food Testing Services and Logistics Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/refrigerated-transport-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/Refrigerated-Transport.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets