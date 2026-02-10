Data Center Liquid Cooling Fluids Market worth $2.01 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Data Center Liquid Cooling Fluids Market Data Center Liquid Cooling Fluids Market by Fluid Type (Water Glycol Mixtures, Synthetic Hydrocarbons, Fluorocarbon-Based Fluids), Cooling Method (Single Phase, Two Phase), Data Center Type, Cooling Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032", The data center liquid cooling fluids market is projected to grow from USD 0.28 billion in 2025 to USD 2.01 billion in 2032, at a CAGR of 32.7% during the forecast period.

Data Center Liquid Cooling Fluids Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 0.28 billion

2032 Projected Market Size: USD 2.01 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 32.7%

Data Center Liquid Cooling Fluids Market Trends & Insights:

The data center liquid cooling fluids market experiences its primary growth because modern data centers show rapid increases in computing density. The rising use of advanced workloads which include artificial intelligence and cloud computing and high-performance applications, results in servers producing higher heat output. Liquid cooling fluids enable better heat dissipation which results in consistent system performance and higher energy efficiency and decreases the operational demands on cooling systems. The ability of liquid cooling fluids to handle increased power density without compromising system reliability makes them essential for data centers, which leads to their increasing use throughout these facilities.

North America is expected to register the highest CAGR (31.0%) during the forecast period in terms of value.

By fluid type, the water glycol mixtures segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (31.1%) during the forecast period in terms of value

By data center type, the hyperscale segment is projected to register the highest CAGR (32.4%) during the forecast period in terms of volume

By cooling method, the single-phase cooling segment is projected to register the highest CAGR (33.8%) during the forecast period in terms of volume.

By cooling technology, the direct-to-chip cooling fluids segment is expected to dominate the overall market.

Shell plc, The Chemours Company, Dow Inc., Valvoline Global Operations, and Exxon Mobil Corporation were identified as some of the leading players in the data center liquid cooling fluids market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

AMER Technology and Shenzhen Huayi Brother Technology, among others, have become leading startups or SMEs by identifying niche gaps early and delivering solutions that precisely match unmet customer needs. Their agility, faster decision-making, and ability to innovate continuously allow them to outperform larger, less flexible competitors.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Data Center Liquid Cooling Fluids Market"

180 - Tables

60 - Figures

260 - Pages

The growth is due to advanced computing applications, which lead to higher power demands on server racks. The deployment of AI accelerators, high-performance computing systems, and next-generation processors in data centers has led to increased heat production that exceeds the cooling capacity of traditional air-cooling methods. Liquid cooling fluids deliver better thermal conductivity, which enables operators to eliminate heat from equipment at its origin point, thus maintaining high-density systems at optimal performance. This capability helps operators optimize space utilization, reduce thermal stress on equipment, and maintain consistent performance under intensive workloads. Liquid cooling systems have become essential in modern data center environments to support expansion.

By fluid type, the water-glycol mixtures segment is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period.

The water-glycol mixtures segment is expected to achieve the highest market share during the forecast period, as it delivers optimal performance and reliable operation across various applications. The mixtures provide effective heat transfer, protecting against freezing while preventing corrosion and maintaining system stability under various operational conditions and weather patterns. The system enables data center operators to operate their facilities at lower operational costs by integrating with existing cooling systems and materials. The industry widely accepts water-glycol mixtures for their ability to support essential operations, which drives their use in hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data centers. The company offers customized formulations to meet specific thermal and regulatory requirements, enhancing product value and establishing its market leadership position.

By data center type, the hyperscale segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the data center liquid cooling fluids market in terms of value, during the forecast period.

he data center liquid cooling fluids market is projected to experience its quickest value growth during the forecast period through the hyperscale data center segment, which drives expansion of its cloud and digital service infrastructure. Hyperscale facilities operate at very high compute densities and power loads, creating extreme heat that traditional air-cooling systems cannot handle effectively. Liquid cooling fluids provide hyperscale operators with optimal thermal performance, enabling them to achieve higher rack density while reducing energy consumption. The facilities adopt these advanced liquid-cooling technologies because they prioritize three goals: reducing energy consumption, enhancing sustainability, and improving system reliability for large-scale operations. The hyperscale segment is experiencing solid growth as organizations continue to invest in their future computing workloads.

By cooling technology, immersion cooling fluids are estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the data center liquid-cooling fluids market in terms of value during the forecast period.

The immersion cooling segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period, driven by fluids, as these fluids address thermal issues in high-density and next-generation computing environments. Immersion cooling enables the direct submersion of servers and electronic components into thermally conductive fluids, providing better heat removal than traditional cooling methods. The technology enables operation at higher power levels while reducing dependence on sophisticated air-cooling systems and enhancing overall energy efficiency. The demand for immersion cooling solutions that ensure stable, reliable operation has increased as advanced workloads, including artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, become more common. The market for immersion cooling fluids is experiencing rapid value growth as organizations increase their investments in these fluids to achieve lower operating expenses, improved space utilization, and sustainability benefits.

By cooling method, the single-phase cooling segment is expected to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The single-phase cooling segment is expected to account for the largest share in terms of value during the forecast period, as this cooling method delivers effective results through its dependable performance and straightforward implementation. The single-phase cooling system uses liquids that maintain their current state throughout operation, enabling efficient heat transfer without complex phase changes. The system design achieves operational stability through its simplicity, reducing operational hazards and simplifying system upkeep, supporting uninterrupted data center operations. The method allows existing cooling systems to be used with new installations and retrofit projects, making it an appealing solution. The market value of single-phase cooling systems remains strong because hyperscale data centers, colocation facilities, and enterprise data centers widely adopt them, as they need reliable, expandable cooling.

North America is projected to account for the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period.

North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of value because the region has numerous large data centers, and its facilities use cutting-edge cooling solutions. The major cloud service providers, together with technology companies, have created a continuous demand for high-density data centers that require efficient liquid-cooling systems to handle their heat output. Data center operators are investing in liquid cooling fluids to achieve energy-efficiency and sustainability targets while reducing operational costs. The region leverages its developed technology ecosystem, along with digital infrastructure investments and advancements in data center design, to deliver a higher-value liquid-cooling solution that maintains North America's market dominance.

Key Players

Some of the leading players in this market include Shell plc (UK), The Chemours Company (US), Dow Inc. (US), Valvoline Global Operations (US), and Exxon Mobil Corporation (US).



