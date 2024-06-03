Refractories Market worth $42.4 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The increasing demand for refractories is largely driven by the increasing demand from the steel industry, where refractory materials are essential for withstanding high temperatures and corrosive environments in steelmaking processes. However, a significant restraint facing the market is the volatility in raw material prices, which can impact production costs and pricing strategies. Despite this challenge, there exists a significant opportunity in the growing focus on sustainability, driving demand for recycled refractories and eco-friendly solutions. Nonetheless, a key challenge for the market is the dominance of certain countries in the supply of critical raw materials, leading to market distortions and supply chain vulnerabilities. Overall, navigating these drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges is crucial for stakeholders in the refractories market to maintain growth and competitiveness.

The Acidic & Neutral segment is expected to register the highest growth in the global refractories market during the forecast period.

The Acidic & Neutral refractories segment leads as the fastest-growing market segment compared to Basic refractories due to its versatility and wide applicability. With materials like silica (SiO2) and alumina (Al2O3), these refractories offer exceptional resistance to both acidic and basic slags, meeting diverse industrial needs. Industries like glassmaking, ceramics, and cement manufacturing increasingly rely on them for enduring harsh chemical environments while maintaining performance under high temperatures.

Iron & Steel segment dominated the market in 2023.

In 2023, the Iron & Steel segment continued to dominate the refractories market among its counterparts, cement, glass, power generation, and others, largely due to its substantial demand for refractory materials. With the backdrop of a thriving global steel industry, the demand for refractories remained robust. The iron and steel sector's reliance on refractories is inherent to its operational processes, with approximately 10-15 kilograms of refractory materials required for every ton of steel produced. This high consumption rate underscores the critical role that refractories play in the steelmaking process, providing essential thermal insulation and resistance to extreme temperatures and corrosive elements. While other industries such as cement, glass, and power generation also require refractories, the iron and steel segment's consistent and substantial demand solidified its dominance in the refractories market in 2023.

The Shaped refractories segment is the fastest growing segment in the refractories market.

Shaped refractories are experiencing rapid growth in the market compared due to their versatility and effectiveness in meeting the evolving needs of various industries. These pre-formed refractory products, including bricks, tiles, and custom shapes, offer superior structural integrity and precise fitting, making them indispensable for lining furnaces, kilns, and equipment with standardized configurations. Shaped refractories are renowned for their ease of installation, consistent performance, and durability in high-temperature environments.

Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing market for refractories.

Asia Pacific (APAC) stands as the fastest-growing market for refractories, driven by various factors that underscore the region's economic dynamism. China, holding the title of the world's largest steel producer, fuels substantial demand for refractory materials in its steelmaking industry, serving as a primary growth catalyst. Furthermore, India's robust cement sector, driven by extensive construction activities, contributes significantly to the increasing demand for refractories in the region. Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructure development initiatives across Asia Pacific further bolster demand for refractory products in various sectors.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the refractories market are RHI Magnesita (Austria), Vesuvius (UK), Krosaki Harima Corporation (Japan), Imerys (France), Shinagawa Refractories Co., Ltd. (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), Calderys (France) and others. Expansions, acquisitions, and deals are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the refractories market.

