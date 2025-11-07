AIoT Market worth $81.04 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the AIoT Market is projected to grow from USD 25.44 billion in 2025 to USD 81.04 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 350 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "AIoT Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

AIoT Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 25.44 billion

USD 25.44 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 81.04 billion

USD 81.04 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 26.1%

AIoT Market Trends & Insights:

The development of smart cities and smart infrastructure, along with cloud computing and AI-integrated edge computing, is progressively boosting AIoT implementation.

Based on offering, the platforms segment holds the largest market size.

Based on deployment type, edge-based AIoT is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Context Aware AI is projected to exhibit the 27.5% CAGR during forecast period.

Based on region, North America holds the second-largest market share.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=43388726

The need for AIoT solutions is expected to grow due to the exponential increase in data generated from IoT devices. As the number of connected IoT devices continues to rise exponentially, there's an urgent need for robust frameworks that can effectively manage and analyze the data generated. The other key factor for enhancing the AIoT Market is the need for automation and efficient running of activities. In the modern world, most companies are increasingly oriented towards implementing AIoT systems in their marketing strategies to enhance operational efficiency while reducing costs. The need to enhance user experience and provide personalization plays a crucial role in the growing AIoT Market, enabling businesses to respond quickly and in a more personalized manner to their customers' needs when combined with IoT devices, which is appealing to many businesses in this era.

Based on offering, the platforms segment holds the largest market size.

In the AloT market, platforms help develop and deploy AI solutions, thereby enhancing the performance and functionality of IoT systems. These platforms serve multiple purposes and are categorized into various subcategories. IoT device management is a platform that oversees the entire life cycle of IoT devices, from installation and operations to maintenance and upgrades. This process aims to ensure that the designed figures are used effectively and safely for the period for which they were intended. IoT application enablement platforms are the platforms that collect the requirements needed for the development and monetization of AIoT applications. This enables the integration of various devices and information, making it easier for application developers to create and manage applications that process data generated from IoT devices. IoT connectivity management platforms and services are designed to manage data flow within the network and between IoT devices and the cloud. An IoT cloud is defined as a service that provides a flexible architecture for storing, managing, and analyzing large quantities of IoT data to enable better and quicker business decisions. IoT advanced analytics utilizes big data analytics and AI techniques to analyze performance data collected from IoT devices, providing actionable insights that can help improve operations.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=43388726

Based on deployment type, edge-based AIoT is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Edge-based AloT implementations leverage the advantage of processing data closer to the IoT devices or at the extremities, thereby reducing the dependency on high bandwidths and the latencies associated with data analysis. AloT systems with edge characteristics are managed into three major layers: the collection terminal, connectivity, and edge layer, each performing its designated functions. Specific hardware components in the collection terminal layer include sensors, vehicles, embedded systems, tags, and active mobile components that are wired to gateways through existing electrical lines. In this case, the connectivity layer also possesses field gateways that connect with the collection terminal layer using these power transmission lines. Finally, the edge layer includes functionalities such as data warehouses, data processing resources, and even insight generators within the system.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=43388726

Based on region, North America holds the second-largest market share.

North America has been relatively predominant in technological advancements, widespread adoption in other industries, and significant investment in the AIoT segment. This region is expected to hold the second-largest market share of the global AIoT Market due to its technological prowess. The manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation sectors are expected to be the primary drivers of IoT technology adoption. For instance, manufacturing industries utilize AIoT solutions, such as predictive maintenance and supply chain management, to drive market growth. Likewise, AIoT's primary concern in healthcare is the delivery of virtual patient care and personalized medicine.

Top Companies in AIoT Market:

The Top Companies in AIoT Market are include IBM (US), Cisco (US), AWS (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), HPE (US), Intel (US), Hitachi (Japan), and SAP (Germany).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

AI Orchestration Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Retrieval-Augmented Generation Market - Global Forecast to 2030

AI Detector Market - Global Forecast to 2030

AI Platform Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Generative AI Market - Global Forecast to 2032

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg