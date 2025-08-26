Refinery and Petrochemical Filtration Market worth $6.76 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Refinery and Petrochemical Filtration Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 5.08 billion in 2025 to USD 6.76 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Rising global energy demand is fueling increased investments in the downstream oil & gas sector, which is driving the growth of the Refinery and Petrochemical Filtration Market. These investments aim to enhance processing capacity, improve product quality, and meet stringent environmental standards, creating strong momentum for advanced and efficient filtration solutions.

The coalescer filter segment is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on filter type, the Refinery and Petrochemical Filtration Market is segmented into coalescer filter, cartridge filter, electrostatic precipitator, filter press, bag filters, and others. The coalescer filter segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market during the forecast period. The adoption of coalescer filters is growing in the refinery and petrochemical industry as they are highly effective at removing contaminants and impurities from various fluids (oil and fuel) and gases. Using coalescer filters can result in significant cost savings for refineries and petrochemical plants as they remove contaminants from fluids, extending the equipment's life and reducing maintenance and replacement frequency.

The liquid-liquid separation segment, by application, is projected to register the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

This report segments the Refinery and Petrochemical Filtration Market based on application into liquid-liquid separation, liquid-gas separation, and others. The liquid-liquid separation segment is projected to be the second-fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Liquid-liquid separation is essential in refineries and petrochemical industries. The separation of water is vital in crude oil processing. The presence of water-in-crude oil emulsions increases the cost of production and transportation of petroleum oil and causes pump failure, pipeline corrosion, and other problems, such as catalyst poisoning in downstream.

North America is estimated to be the largest Refinery and Petrochemical Filtration Market.

North America is estimated to be the largest Refinery and Petrochemical Filtration Market during the forecast period. Industries in North America are constantly evolving, with new developments and emerging trends. The growth in energy consumption in the region, coupled with the development of oil and gas production and refining capacities, is driving the market for refinery and petrochemical filtrations.

Key Market Players

Some of the major players in the Refinery and Petrochemical Filtration Market are 3M (US), Pall Corporation (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Eaton (Europe), and Pentair (US). The major strategies adopted by these players include acquisitions, product launches, agreements, alliances, partnerships, and expansions.

3M

3M is one of the leading manufacturers of industrial and mechanical products. The company's diversified portfolio caters to the demand of various markets, such as electronics, telecommunications, industrial, consumer and office, healthcare, and safety. 3M operates its business through three business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial business segment offers separation and purification systems, including filtration solutions designed for refineries and petrochemical operations. The company has a strong foothold in the Americas and generates more than 50% revenue from this region. In May 2023, 3M partnered with Svante to develop and scale advanced carbon capture filtration materials for industrial and refinery applications. 3M leverages its filtration technology expertise, aiming to mass-produce materials for direct air capture and point-source carbon capture in refineries and petrochemical plants.

Eaton

Eaton is a power management company that manufactures engineered products. The company operates through five business segments: Electrical Americas, Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Filtration System Solutions sub-segment of the Aerospace business segment includes liquid pipeline strainers, mechanically cleaned filters and strainers, bag and cartridge filtration systems, gas & liquid separators and hydraulics, and lubrication oil filters in its portfolio. The company caters to the refinery & petrochemical, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, industrial water, metals & mining, municipal water, construction equipment, and power generation sectors. In April 2024, Eaton expanded its offline filter units portfolio by introducing a compact, portable hydraulic filtration solution ideal for oil & gas and power generation sectors, especially refinery equipment. This mobile unit offers high-efficiency hydraulic fluid filtration in hard-to-reach locations, enhancing system reliability and equipment longevity. Its portability and robust design make it perfectly suited for demanding industrial environments, supporting continuous operation and reducing maintenance downtime in critical refinery and power generation applications.

