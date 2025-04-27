BURAYDAH, Saudi Arabia, April 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally Jameel, the first women-only navigational rally in the Middle East, has successfully concluded its fourth edition, marking a historic milestone with its first-ever cross-border expansion, kicking off in Petra, Jordan.

The closing ceremony was held in Al Qassim under the gracious patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Al Qassim Province.

Reem Al Aboud and Hanna Riehle Crowned Champions of Rally Jameel

Reem Al Aboud from Saudi Arabia and Hanna Riehle from Germany, representing Jameel Motorsport and driving a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, secured first place. Mashael Alhowaish from Saudi Arabia and Taye Perry from South Africa, competing for Lexus Racing Team in a Lexus RX 500H, claimed second place. In third place came Farah Zakaria and Farah Ateyyat, both from Jordan, representing Al Markazia Toyota and driving a Toyota Fortuner.

Organized by Jameel Motorsport, part of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabic since 1955, with the support of the FIA Women in Motorsport and the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), this year's edition brought together 41 teams representing 37 countries and 25 motorsport federations.

Over six days and more than 1,600 kilometers, participants followed a route that blended technical challenge with cultural discovery, passing through Petra, Tabuk, AlUla, and Hail, before culminating in Al Qassim. The rally tested skill and endurance while reaffirming Saudi Arabia and Jordan's standing as global destinations for adventure tourism and motorsport.

Munir Khoja, Managing Director of Jameel Motorsport and Marketing Communications at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors: "Rally Jameel continues to push boundaries, redefining what's possible in motorsport and beyond. As a Saudi-born initiative, it's deeply rewarding to see how the rally has evolved into a global platform, reflecting the values of ambition, progress, and empowerment that lie at the heart of Vision 2030. Every year, we witness more women daring to lead, navigate, and inspire. Congratulations to all the participants for their spirit, determination, and sportsmanship."

Reem Al Aboud said: "Standing at the top of the leaderboard today is an incredible honor—and a reflection of every decision, calculation, and moment of resilience. Rally Jameel pushed us beyond our limits and united a global community of women boldly claiming their place in motorsport. I'm proud of what we achieved—and proud to bring this win home."

