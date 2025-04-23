Breaking New Ground: Rally Jameel 2025 Kicks Off in Jordan

PETRA, Jordan, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally Jameel, the first women-only navigational rally in the Middle East, officially kicked off in the iconic city of Petra, Jordan, marking the official start of its highly anticipated fourth edition and its first-ever cross-border expansion.

Rally Jameel 2025 Kicks Off in Jordan

Spanning five days and covering a 1,600-kilometer route across two countries, this year's rally represents a historic expansion beyond Saudi Arabia. The route begins in Petra, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, and winds through the cities of Tabuk, AlUla, and Hail, before concluding in Qassim, offering participants a once-in-a-lifetime adventure through ancient trade routes, dramatic rock formations, and winding mountain ranges.

The rally features 41 teams from 37 countries, as four originally registered teams encountered minor logistical and registration hurdles that prevented their final confirmation. More than a motorsport event, Rally Jameel is a platform for empowerment and inclusion, spotlighting the growing role of women in the world of rallying and adventure sports. As a Saudi-born initiative, it has evolved into a globally recognized event, reinforcing Saudi Arabia's role in shaping the future of motorsport and positioning the region as a hub for culturally rich adventure tourism.

Munir Khoja, Managing Director of Jameel Motorsport and Marketing Communications at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said: "The launch of Rally Jameel 2025 in Petra marks a pivotal step in our ambition to elevate women's motorsport and expand Saudi Arabia's presence on the global sporting stage. As we expand beyond borders, we remain committed to empowering women through world-class sporting opportunities that challenge and inspire, in line with Vision 2030. This year's edition reflects the spirit of exploration, resilience, and cross-cultural connection that has always defined Rally Jameel, and we are extremely proud to support this journey and the incredible women driving it forward."

Zaid Balqez, Chief Executive Officer of Jordan Motorsport said: "Hosting the launch of Rally Jameel here in Petra is a proud milestone for us, one that underscores the strength and potential of regional partnerships. Our collaboration with Jameel Motorsport reflects a shared vision to elevate the profile of motorsport across the region, not only as a competitive discipline, but as a platform for empowerment, cultural exchange, and adventure tourism. Together, we aim to create a more inclusive and globally connected motorsport ecosystem that positions the Middle East as a leading destination for world-class sporting experiences."

