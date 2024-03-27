Redgrave strengthens support for family businesses through strategic partnership with Family Business UK

LONDON, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redgrave, a leading executive search, interim, and leadership advisory firm supporting business owners, families, investors, and leaders, is proud to announce its partnership with Family Business UK (FBUK), the largest organisation in the UK dedicated solely to supporting, representing and championing family business.

Redgrave and FBUK recognise the immense contribution family businesses make to the UK's economic landscape and beyond. They share a deep understanding of the specific challenges faced by family-owned enterprises, including navigating leadership transitions, strategic decision-making, and ensuring a smooth generational handover. Through this partnership, Redgrave will leverage its expertise to provide tailored support for the family business community. This includes talent acquisition, leadership development, interim support, and governance across generations. This collaboration signifies a further step in strengthening the support framework for family businesses, helping ensure these businesses flourish for generations to come.

"Our partnership with FBUK highlights our commitment to empowering family businesses through their unique challenges and opportunities. Driven by a dedication to partnering with family businesses, we advocate for their business with the same passion they have. Whether it's navigating generational transitions, leadership assessments or supporting family businesses in times of immediate need for talent, Redgrave's expertise ensures every decision aligns seamlessly with both the family's vision and the business's needs", shares David Angel, Managing Partner at Redgrave.

Neil Davy, CEO of FBUK added: "We are delighted to welcome Redgrave as our latest Corporate Partner, further enriching our network of leading service providers working to support family businesses in navigating family business governance, family dynamics, and multi-generational change and succession."

"Redgrave's approach and track record in helping family business identify and attract leading talent will be invaluable to the growing body of family businesses, who are supported and represented by FBUK."

About Redgrave

Redgrave is a global executive search, interim, and leadership advisory firm with a relentless passion for people.

We help leaders shape the future of businesses by delivering solutions that complement their culture and ambition.

Redgrave connects organisations with exceptional talent to drive their growth and success. The firm offers a range of services, including search, executive assessment, executive interim, and talent consulting. Find out more at https://redgravesearch.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2171405/Redgrave_Logo.jpg