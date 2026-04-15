Recreational Vehicle Market to Surpass USD 52 Billion by 2031 Amid Rising Mobile Living and Remote Work Trends, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, recreational vehicle market size is estimated at USD 35.66 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 52.74 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.14% during the forecast period (2026–2031). While towable RVs continue to dominate the market, demand is gradually shifting toward motorhomes, particularly compact and electric models that are attracting younger buyers. Market growth is supported by rising remote work trends, increasing domestic travel, and the expansion of rental platforms. However, high loan interest rates (9.5%–13.5%), semiconductor-related supply constraints, and stricter parking regulations remain key challenges.

Recreational Vehicle Market Trends and Drivers

Rising domestic travel and expanding campground facilities driving RV adoption

Earlier travel restrictions pushed people toward local road trips, and that shift has continued as flying becomes more expensive. At the same time, governments and private players are expanding campground infrastructure, improving facilities to support larger and more advanced RVs. Investment in RV parks and resorts is also raising service standards and pricing in popular locations. While this supports market growth, limited availability during peak seasons is pushing traveller's toward less-developed areas, which may affect overall experience and affordability for new users.

Remote work trends continuing to fuel demand for flexible, mobile living

A growing number of traveller's are now using RVs as mobile workspaces, blending travel with everyday work life. Younger buyers are especially drawn to compact vans equipped with connectivity, solar power, and flexible interiors, pushing manufacturers to include more tech-friendly features. Campgrounds are also upgrading infrastructure to support longer stays and remote work needs. While this trend is boosting steady occupancy and new revenue streams, unclear tax rules around mobile work setups may slow wider adoption.

North America Leads the Recreational Vehicle Market with Strong Adoption and Established Infrastructure

North America continues to lead the RV market, supported by a strong ownership base and an extensive dealer network, particularly in the United States. However, higher financing costs have softened demand, impacting new vehicle sales. Shifts in used RV pricing and stricter parking rules are pushing travellers toward paid campgrounds, benefiting park operators. Canada gains from close ties to US supply chains and cross-border demand, while Mexico's market remains limited due to fewer campground options.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing RV market, with strong momentum led by Australia, where both production and imports are rising. Cost-competitive models from China are reshaping pricing dynamics, while the country itself is gaining traction despite limited camping infrastructure. In Japan and South Korea, demand is focused on compact, city-friendly campers suited for urban environments.

Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "The recreational vehicle market reflects steady demand patterns shaped by shifting travel preferences and discretionary spending trends across regions. Mordor Intelligence applies consistent, cross-verified data frameworks and transparent assumptions, enabling decision-makers to rely on balanced, comparable insights over alternative, less standardized analyses."

Recreational Vehicle Industry Segmentation

By Type

Towable RVs

Motorhomes

By Application

Domestic/Personal Use

Commercial (Rental Fleets, Mobile Offices, Events)

By Propulsion

Internal-Combustion Engine (ICE)

Hybrid

Battery-Electric RVs

By Length Category

Below 20 Feet

20 to 30 Feet

Above 30 Feet

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report -

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/recreational-vehicle-market?utm_source=prnewswire

RV Companies

Thor Industries Inc.

Forest River Inc.

Winnebago Industries Inc.

REV Group Inc.

Trigano SA

Knaus Tabbert AG

Jayco Inc.

Grand Design RV Co.

Keystone RV Co.

Airstream Inc.

Hymer GmbH

Burstner GmbH

Dethleffs GmbH

Hobby-Wohnwagenwerk

Adria Mobil d.o.o

Triple E Recreational Vehicles

Tiffin Motorhomes Inc.

Coachmen RV

Gulf Stream Coach Inc.

Leisure Travel Vans

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