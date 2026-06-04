Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Forecast 2031: 12%+ CAGR, Growing Clinical Research & Regenerative Medicine Applications to Drive Market Expansion, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the mesenchymal stem cells market size is projected to grow from USD 5.14 billion in 2026 to USD 9.08 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.05% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2031, supported by increasing adoption of stem cell-based therapies and growing research efforts aimed at developing advanced regenerative treatment solutions. The market expansion is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and ongoing advancements in stem cell processing and manufacturing technologies.

Market growth is fueled by the growing application of mesenchymal stem cells in regenerative medicine, tissue engineering, and immune-modulation therapies. Researchers and healthcare organizations are increasingly investigating the therapeutic potential of mesenchymal stem cells for orthopedic disorders, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular conditions, neurological disorders, and wound healing applications. Their ability to differentiate into multiple cell types and support tissue repair is contributing to expanding clinical interest and investment across the healthcare sector.

The market is further benefiting from increasing clinical trial activity, rising public and private funding for regenerative medicine research, and expanding partnerships between biotechnology companies, academic institutions, and healthcare organizations. Growing interest in developing novel therapies for unmet medical needs is expected to continue supporting market growth throughout the forecast period.

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the mesenchymal stem cells market, driven by advanced biotechnology infrastructure, strong research funding, growing clinical trial activity, and increasing adoption of regenerative medicine technologies.

Europe holds a notable position in the market, supported by expanding stem cell research programs, favorable research initiatives, and increasing collaboration among academic institutions, biotechnology companies, and healthcare providers.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to rising healthcare investments, expanding biotechnology capabilities, growing regenerative medicine research activities, and increasing awareness regarding advanced therapeutic approaches across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says "The mesenchymal stem cells market continues to reflect evolving research priorities, regulatory developments, and commercialization activity across healthcare ecosystems. Mordor Intelligence combines structured secondary research, expert validation, and consistent analytical frameworks to provide a transparent view of market dynamics, supporting more informed business decisions than reports built on limited or less-auditable inputs."

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Trends & Forecast

Increasing Adoption of Regenerative Medicine Therapies

Healthcare researchers and biotechnology companies are increasingly utilizing mesenchymal stem cells in the development of regenerative therapies targeting chronic diseases, tissue repair, and immune-related disorders.

Advancements in Stem Cell Manufacturing and Processing Technologies

Innovations in cell expansion, cryopreservation, and large-scale manufacturing processes are improving production efficiency and supporting broader commercialization of stem cell-based therapies.

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Segmentation Overview

By Products & Services

Products Kits, Media and Reagents Cells and Cell Lines Other Products

Services

By Type

Autologous

Allogeneic

By Source

Adipose Tissue

Bone Marrow

Cord Blood

Fetal Liver

Others

By Indication

Bone and Cartilage Repair

Cardiovascular Disease

Inflammatory and Immunological Disease

Liver Diseases

Cancer

Graft-versus-Host Disease

Others

By Application

Disease Modelling

Drug Development and Discovery

Stem Cell Banking

Tissue Engineering

Toxicology Studies

Others

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico



Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/mesenchymal-stem-cells-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Competitive Outlook

The mesenchymal stem cells market features biotechnology companies, regenerative medicine developers, cell therapy manufacturers, and research organizations focused on expanding therapeutic applications and improving stem cell manufacturing capabilities. Market participants are investing in advanced cell processing technologies, clinical development programs, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market position. Product innovation, research partnerships, and expansion of regenerative medicine pipelines continue to shape competitive dynamics across the industry.

Major Companies in the Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market include:

Lonza Group AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

PromoCell GmbH

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