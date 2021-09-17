Record date for share split in Sectra AB determined

LINKOPING, Sweden, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of the international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) on September 14, 2021, resolved to approve a share split whereby each share, regardless of class, will be split into five shares of the same class (5:1). The Board of Directors was authorized to determine the record date for the share split and has resolved that the record date will be September 27, 2021.

The share split will take place automatically via Euroclear Sweden AB and no action is required on the part of the shareholders. As a result of the share split, the total number of shares in the company will increase to 192,627,470, consisting of 13,103,460 Class A shares and 179,524,010 Class B shares.

The final day of trading in the Sectra share before the split will be September 23, 2021. The first day of trading in the Sectra share after the split will be September 24, 2021. This means that the share price from September 24, 2021, will reflect the effect of the share split.

As a result of the split, the Sectra shares will change ISIN codes from September 24, 2021. The new ISIN codes are SE0016803233 for Class A shares and SE0016803241 for Class B shares.

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2020/2021 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,632 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

