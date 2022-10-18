Recent Awareness and Technological Advances is set to help District Heating Market to cross US$ 260 Bn at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2022-32 | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The APAC and Australia are the major markets for district heating systems. Residential application to dominate the District Heating market during the forecast period 2022 -2032

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global district heating market was valued at US$ 170 Bn in the year 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 260 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 4% between 2022 and 2032. The district energy system implies providing heat to monitor temperature in residential, industrial, and business areas.

The central heat plant produces heat energy and the same is then distributed via well-established networks comprising insulated pipes. Generation of heat is controlled through combined heat and power systems, heat pumps, or boilers. The basic objective of district heating system is that of facilitating scaling back of the greenhouse emissions, thereby catering to rising demand for heat by a huge range of the consumers.

It is a known fact that district heating systems do promote deploying renewable biomass, industrial waste, municipal waste, and waste from CHP for generation of energy. As of now, the universe is battling threats owing to uncontrollable global warming in the wake of carbon emissions. As such, renewable energy resources are the need of the hour.

Besides, it has been reported that district heating results in 11% reduction in usage of electricity with 40% curtailment in usage of fossil fuels, thereby causing overall saving in energy of 6% amongst the industries. Also, routing industrial processes through district heating has resulted in potentially reducing emissions of carbon dioxide by 112,000 tons/year.

District heating serves close to 60 Mn citizens of the EU, and extra 140 Mn people reside in cities with atleast 1 district heating system. The IEA and EU has released reports stating that DH meets close to 11-12% of heat demand from the EU through 6K cooling and district heating networks.

Machine Learning is being employed with the idea of predicting heat loads from operational data and customer data, along with national holidays, weather forecasts, and likewise, so as to plan and optimize heat production, which helps in handling peak loads and lessening heat loss.

At the same time, the fact that initial installation cost of district heating systems is higher can't be ignored. Future Market Insights has entailed these facts with future prospects in its latest market study entitled 'District Heating Market'.

Key Takeaways from District Heating Market

North America holds the largest market share due to the excessive demand for electricity by the commercial, residential, and commercial spaces in the US.

holds the largest market share due to the excessive demand for electricity by the commercial, residential, and commercial spaces in the US. Europe comes in second. Novi Sad Heating Plant based out of Serbia does consume close to 1 Mn MWh of heat every single year, that too, with natural gas being the primary fuel that costs about EUR 40 Mn . Production system's efficiency is around 96%, whereas efficiency of the distribution system is a bit above 90%.

comes in second. Novi Sad Heating Plant based out of Serbia does consume close to 1 Mn MWh of heat every single year, that too, with natural gas being the primary fuel that costs about . Production system's efficiency is around 96%, whereas efficiency of the distribution system is a bit above 90%. The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the district heating market with China , followed by South Korea , witnessing the highest number of installations of renewable heating plants.

"With advancements in heating networks at an unparalleled level, the advanced district heating systems to be at the forefront of district heating market", says an analyst from district heating market.

Competitive Landscape

Savosolar Plc, in 2020, inked a contract for supplying 2 systems of solar heating to France -based NewHeat SAS. The company is on the verge of selling heat generated by these systems to Pons' and Narbonne's DH companies.

-based NewHeat SAS. The company is on the verge of selling heat generated by these systems to Pons' and Narbonne's DH companies. Deutsche Telekom, in February 2020 , inked an energy supply contract with Vattenfall AB for 10 years. A novel 60 MW solar park supplies the energy in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

, inked an energy supply contract with Vattenfall AB for 10 years. A novel 60 MW solar park supplies the energy in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Cummins, in August 2021 , installed trigeneration system in the Royal Children's Hospital, Australia . The natural gas generators make provisions for heating, electricity, and cooling. Diesel generators create opportunities for critical standby power. Trigeneration system make way for heating, baseload power, and cooling through absorption chiller.

, installed trigeneration system in the Royal Children's Hospital, . The natural gas generators make provisions for heating, electricity, and cooling. Diesel generators create opportunities for critical standby power. Trigeneration system make way for heating, baseload power, and cooling through absorption chiller. Vattenfall Wàƒ¤rme Berlin AG signed a contract with Siemens Energy for demonstrating and taking a trial of new high-temperature, big-scale heat pump in Berlin . This technology, at Potsdamer Platz, would be tested in the Qwark for generating green district heating using waste electricity and heat from renewable sources of energy and feed it to district heating network of Berlin .

Competition in the District Heating Market

NRG Energy (US), Statkraft (Norway), Shinryo Corporation (Japan), LOGSTOR (Denmark), Vital Energi (UK), Kelag (Denmark), Fortum (US), Vattenfall (Sweden), ENGIE (France), Danfoss (Denmark), NRG Energy (US), Statkraft (Norway), Shinryo Corporation (Japan), LOGSTOR (Denmark), Vital Energi (UK), Kelag (Austria).

What does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the district heating market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on source (CHP, geothermal, solar, heat only boilers, and others), and by application (residential, commercial (college, office, and government/military), industrial (chemical, refinery, and paper), and others).

