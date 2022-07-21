Real-time Bidding Market Is Set to Expand at A CAGR Of 19.8% To Reach US$ 95.2 Billion During the Forecast Period 2022-2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Real-time Bidding Revenue through Open Auctions to Grow at a CAGR of Over 17% during the coming Decade. The Media and Entertainment segment is expected to have the highest rate of growth, at 17.9% over ten years - that's a lot higher than any other industry

NEWARK, Del., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real-time Bidding Market revenues were estimated at US$ 11.8 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 95.2 Bn. Real-time bidding revenue through open auction is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR of 17.3%, during 2022 – 2032.

RTB analyses demographic and behavioral data from social media users based on their online activity in order to improve the effectiveness of personalized advertising campaigns and deliver targeted advertisements to consumers. Advertisers are also investing in RTB video advertisements for social media broadcasting since they help to effectively capture the target audience's attention. Furthermore, several new brands are using RTB to promote their businesses by raising brand awareness among the general public and improving campaign efficiency.

The growing inclusion of artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques into RTB platforms is further fueling the market growth. Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning has been enabling service providers to provide innovative features to advertisers in order to increase overall revenue, resulting in a more favorable market outlook. Other market drivers include the growth of e-commerce, increased adoption of digital marketing solutions, and technological advances in the media and entertainment industries.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global Real-time Bidding Market is estimated to reach a market size of US$ 15.6 Bn by 2022.

by 2022. The Media and Entertainment segment, is expected to have the highest CAGR rate of 17.9% during the forecast period.

United States is projected to remain the most dominant market with an absolute dollar growth opportunity of US$ 27.2 Bn during 2022 – 2032.

is projected to remain the most dominant market with an absolute dollar growth opportunity of during 2022 – 2032. The market in United States is set to experience the highest CAGR of 19.6% during the 2022-2032 forecast period.

"During the projected period, the rise in the number of smartphone users and surge in inclination of bidders towards Real-time Bidding is projected to augment the market revenue" comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The market is fiercely competitive, where key players are increasingly focused to obtain a competitive advantage. The key companies in the Real-time Bidding Market are focused on R&D to produce innovative technological solutions.

In December 2021 , Discovery, Inc purchased the assets, techniques, and intellectual property of ZEDO. Discovery's ad solutions will be able to innovate more quickly as a result of the acquisition of ZEDO's technology. This acquisition expands Discovery's global direct-to-consumer (DTC) platforms with key ad technology platform capabilities such as a supply-side platform (SSP) and real-time bidding (RTB), improving the consumer experience and driving monetization.

Discovery, Inc purchased the assets, techniques, and intellectual property of ZEDO. Discovery's ad solutions will be able to innovate more quickly as a result of the acquisition of ZEDO's technology. This acquisition expands Discovery's global direct-to-consumer (DTC) platforms with key ad technology platform capabilities such as a supply-side platform (SSP) and real-time bidding (RTB), improving the consumer experience and driving monetization. In April 2022 , AeroBid announced the launch of an RTB platform that will change the face of private aviation. AeroBid, a new live bidding platform, was created to modernize private charter booking as the number of private aviation will grow. It will make the use of data and real-time connectivity to provide a fast, credible, and efficient way for brokerage firms to request charters on behalf of customers and operators to receive and bid on real-time flight requests.

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Real-time Bidding Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Real-time Bidding Market by Application (Media and entertainment, Games, Retail and e-Commerce, Travel and luxury, Mobile apps, Others), By Auction (Open Auction, Invited Auction), By Ad Format (RTB Image, RTB Video), By Device (Mobiles, Desktops, Others) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Market Segments Covered in Real-time Bidding Market Analysis

By Applications of Real-Time Bidding:

Media and entertainment

Games

Retail and e-Commerce

Travel and luxury

Mobile apps

Others

By Auction in Real-Time Bidding:

Open Auction

Invited Auction

By Ad Format in Real Time Bidding:

RTB Image

RTB Video

By Device:

Mobiles

Desktops

Others

By Region:

North America Real Time Bidding Market

Europe Real Time Bidding Market

Asia Pacific Real Time Bidding Market

Middle East and Africa Real Time Bidding Market

and Africa Real Time Bidding Market Latin America Real Time Bidding Market

