Ready to Play? Hyundai Motor Teases INSTEROID, A Sporty Gaming-Inspired EV Design Fantasy

Hyundai Motor reveals teaser images of INSTEROID, a 'dream car' concept

Images hint at INSTEROID's video game-inspired elements and sporty design

Hyundai will unveil INSTEROID to the public early next month

SEOUL, South Korea, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today unveiled the INSTEROID – a playful interpretation of a 'dream car' designed to make you smile. This sporty design concept transforms the hot-selling INSTER sub-compact electric vehicle (EV) into an even bolder statement, harnessing unrestrained creativity to deepen the emotional connection with the Hyundai brand.

The name combines 'INSTER' and 'STEROID', reflecting the funky, youthful and muscular nature of this show car built on the foundation of the INSTER production model. Since its global debut in June 2024, INSTER has become an in-demand EV, with strong sales in both Europe and Korea.

INSTEROID is designed to boost the emotional experience of electric cars. Equipped with fun details, it offers plenty to discover; every element – from the control buttons to the instrument cluster, the rear spoiler to the brakes – reflects INSTEROID's character.

The teaser images reveal how the INSTEROID elevates the production model's design with racing game-inspired styling, featuring wheel arch air vents, 21-inch wheels, and a prominent rear spoiler and diffuser. Signature Pixel LEDs add to its look.

As a one-of-a-kind concept car, INSTEROID showcases the innovative vision of Hyundai Motor's design team. INSTEROID is a thrilling 'glitch' in the automotive matrix, seamlessly merging the boundary-pushing aesthetics of video games with real-world engineering to create a vehicle that feels like it's morphed straight out of a digital speedway.

Hyundai Motor plans to fully unveil INSTEROID to the public in early April 2025.

