All-new Hyundai NEXO Achieves Maximum Five-Star Rating in Euro NCAP Safety Assessment

Hyundai's next-generation hydrogen fuel-cell electric SUV earns top scores across all major safety categories

Achieves outstanding results in Adult and Child Occupant Protection, securing maximum points for adult whiplash protection in rear impacts and for six- and ten-year-old child dummies in frontal and side impact tests

Continues Hyundai's five-star streak following IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6 and IONIQ 9

Reinforces Hyundai's long-standing commitment to safety leadership and zero-emission mobility innovation

Hyundai Motor Company announced that the all-new Hyundai NEXO has achieved the highest possible five-star rating in the latest Euro NCAP safety assessment, reaffirming the company's dedication to delivering class-leading safety across its electrified lineup.

As Hyundai's next-generation hydrogen fuel-cell electric SUV, the NEXO emits only water vapor and exemplifies the company's vision for zero-emission mobility. Its top rating adds strong validation to Hyundai's pursuit of safety excellence, following previous five-star Euro NCAP results for the IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6 and IONIQ 9.

Hyundai continues to demonstrate that safety is central to every vehicle it develops — not only for customers but for all road users. The NEXO's latest recognition underscores Hyundai's consistent performance in crash protection and its extensive suite of advanced safety and driver-assistance technologies.

Outstanding Occupant Protection Across Adult and Child Categories

Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme) — Europe's most trusted independent organization for evaluating vehicle safety — assesses new vehicles across four categories: adult occupant protection, child occupant protection, protection of vulnerable road users, and safety assistance technologies.

The all-new Hyundai NEXO achieved exceptional results across all four areas, including 90 percent in Adult Occupant Protection and 85 percent in Child Occupant Protection.

Building on Hyundai's proven safety leadership

This achievement further highlights Hyundai's long-term commitment to hydrogen technology and safety innovation. The previous generation NEXO became the first fuel-cell electric vehicle ever tested by Euro NCAP in 2018 — and earned a five-star rating under the evaluation standards at that time.

The new five-star result underscores Hyundai's continuous advancement in fuel-cell engineering, crash protection and customer-focused safety technology, setting a benchmark in the global FCEV segment.

