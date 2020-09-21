Reactive Hot Melt Adhesives Market worth $1.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report, "Reactive Hot Melt Adhesives Market by Resin Type (Polyurethane, Polyolefin), by substrate (Plastic, Wood), by application (Automotive & Transportation, Furniture & Upholstery, Lamination, Doors & Windows, Textile), and by Region (APAC, North America, Europe) - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size for reactive hot melt adhesives is projected to grow from USD 1.2 Billion in 2020 to USD 1.8 Billion by 205, at a CAGR of 8.3%. Reactive hot melt adhesives are largely used in the Automotive & Transportation, Furniture & Upholstery, Lamination, Doors & Windows, and Textile applications.

Polyurethane adhesives segment is projected to be the largest segment of the Reactive Hot Melt Adhesives Market.

Liquid reactive hot melt adhesives are preferred by the major manufacturers owing to low cost, high impact resistance, extraordinary elasticity, high-strength adhesive bond, and adherence to wide range of substrates, such as ceramics, metal, derived timber products, metals, mineral fibers, synthetic resin, cemented materials, rigid foams, and recycled materials.

Automotive & Transportation is the fastest-growing segment of the overall Reactive Hot Melt Adhesives Market.

Automotive & Transportation is the fastest-growing segment of the overall Reactive Hot Melt Adhesives Market. Reactive hot melt adhesives are used extensively in the automotive industry for developing lightweight designs, improving performance, and fabricating structure by using carbon fiber composites, glass fiber-reinforced composites, aluminum, and other multi-materials.

APAC is the largest Reactive Hot Melt Adhesives Market during the forecast period.

North America is the leading market for reactive hot melt adhesives. The North American market for reactive hot melt adhesives is growing at a moderate rate, with the maturity of the automotive, woodworking, and construction sectors. The North American automotive industry has been through an economic downturn. However, the decrease in unemployment rates and the increase in per capita income have increased the overall demand for automobiles in the region.

The key players profiled in the Reactive Hot Melt Adhesives Market report are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (US), 3M Company (US), and Jowat SE (Germany).

