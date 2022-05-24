RADIAL EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH LOCUS ROBOTICS, DEPLOYING AUTONOMOUS MOBILE ROBOTS AT FOURTH WAREHOUSE SITE

Locus's AMRs to Support High Productivity Ecommerce Fulfillment for Global Fashion Apparel Retail Brand SKIMS

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, announced the expansion of their partnership with Radial, a bpost group company, the leader in ecommerce fulfillment, deploying Locus AMRs at their fulfillment center in Romeoville, IL. Locus's innovative AMR technology will support high-volume order fulfillment for SKIMS, a solutions-oriented retail brand creating the next generation of underwear, loungewear, and shapewear.

"This new deployment expands Radial's ability to strategically scale to meet the growing needs of dynamic and growing customers like SKIMS." said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "Locus's flexibility, seamless scalability, and fast ROI have helped Radial to consistently meet and exceed their global customers' expectations."

Radial's implementation of Locus AMRs ensures that fulfillment center operations are optimized to meet rapidly increasing volumes and seasonal peaks, while also helping to control labor costs. LocusBots optimize worker productivity in the order fulfillment process by decreasing unproductive walking time and improving worker ergonomics and workplace quality.

"The innovative, multi-bot, Locus solution has already proven itself in multiple operations in our network, driving greater operational efficiency, productivity, and accuracy for our customers," said Matt Snyder, SVP, Solutions and Transformation. "The Locus solution has been an ideal choice to help Radial continue to deliver high productivity and provide our clients with intelligent and efficient fulfillment solutions."

The Locus solution works seamlessly with Radial's existing picking technologies and infrastructure, providing an easy-to-deploy solution at any existing center. With Locus, Radial is able to improve and scale on-demand and without disruption or downtime.

Locus's AMRs also help expedite the onboarding of new Radial employees and seasonal workers so they can be highly productive, faster. The Locus solution includes integrated multi-language capabilities and an intuitive interface, without the need for long training times or added training and development resources.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2 – 3x, with less labor compared to traditional piece handling systems. This award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments, easily integrating into existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, instantly transforming productivity without transforming the warehouse. In 2021 Locus Robotics ranked 428 on the Inc. 500 and was named as Forrester's AMR Company of the Year. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

About Radial

Radial, Inc., a bpost group company, is the leader in ecommerce solutions. Premier brands around the world confidently partner with Radial to deliver their brand promises, anticipate and respond to industry disruption, and compete in a rapidly evolving market. Our expansive network of fulfillment centers, flexible transportation services and advanced omnichannel technologies help clients meet increasing consumer expectations and maintain market competitiveness. We are flexible, scalable, and focused on our clients' business objectives. Learn how we deliver today's retail for you at radial.com and follow us on Twitter @radialcorp.

