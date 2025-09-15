Racing Gasoline Market is Projected to Reach US$538.85 Million by 2031 at CAGR of 4.4% | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global Racing Gasoline Market is observing significant growth due to motorsports events' increasing popularity.

Overview of Racing Gasoline Market Report Findings

Market Growth: The global rise of motorsports events, such as Formula 1, NASCAR, MotoGP, and rallying, is a major driver of the racing gasoline market. These high-performance competitions demand fuels that deliver maximum power, speed, and engine efficiency. With the rise of professional and amateur racing events globally, the demand for specialized racing fuels is also increasing. In the 2024 season, 12 races recorded year-over-year viewership increases, with seven events—including Miami , Monaco , Canada , and Abu Dhabi—setting new viewership records. While the average US audience declined slightly from 1.16 million to 1.13 million on ESPN, global attendance and digital engagement remained strong.



Simulation racing and esports formats experienced 35% growth, attracting a younger audience and expanding the consumer base for racing fuels. This increase in motorsports popularity correlates with the rise in racing fuel consumption, as more events and participants require high-performance fuels to meet competitive standards. Expanding racing formats, including hybrid and electric categories, also fosters fuel innovation, further driving market growth.



In terms of television viewership, the US ranks third. With rising popularity and more home events on the calendar, the US is likely to break into the top five in future years. The sport continues to expand its global presence, experiencing significant growth in markets such as Canada , Australia , China , and the Middle East . This growth has led to a substantial increase in viewership in these regions. The rising popularity of motorsports has positively influenced the number of events held. Consequently, several new small-scale motorsport events have emerged, directly and positively impacting the demand for racing gasoline.



The expansion of racing infrastructure is a key driver for the racing gasoline market, especially in emerging economies. Governments and private investors are increasingly funding the development of racetracks, motorsport training academies, and automotive clubs to promote tourism, youth engagement, and economic development. For instance, countries such as India , China , Saudi Arabia , and the UAE have seen a rise in motorsport venues and events, including Formula racing circuits and drag strips. These facilities host international competitions and encourage local participation, creating a steady demand for high-performance fuels like racing gasoline. The Middle East , particularly Saudi Arabia , is positioning itself as a global hub for motorsports with significant investments, including the upcoming 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The country is leveraging motorsports not only as a form of entertainment but also as a means to drive economic diversification, foster innovation, and increase its global influence.



Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by the Europe , and APAC. Further, the Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By application, the global racing gasoline market is segmented into circuit racing, drag racing, rally racing, off-road racing, and others. The circuit racing segment dominated the market in 2024.

The Racing Gasoline Market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the Racing Gasoline Market are TotalEnergies, VP Racing Fuels, Inc., Hyperfuel Inc., Torco Race Fuels, Gulf Oil International, Renegade Racing Fuel, AFD Petroleum Ltd, Haltermann Carless Group GmbH, Sunoco LP, Shell Plc, F&L Petroleum Products, Newton Oil Company, and P1 Racing Fuels Ltd.

Trending Topics: Motorsport Transmission, Sustainable Racing Fuel.

Global Headlines on Racing Gasoline Market

TotalEnergies announced that it will continue sponsoring Lion Truck Racing for another two years, beginning with the 2025 season. This strategic partnership underscores TotalEnergies' ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation in motorsport. (April, 2025).

Gulf Race Fuels announced a new partnership with NASCAR Canada for the 2025 season. This collaboration marks a major milestone in Canadian motorsports, bringing together two powerhouse brands to elevate racing performance and competition nationwide. (May, 2025)

Conclusion

The racing gasoline market is transforming significantly with a shift toward sustainable fuels. This change is driven by increasing environmental awareness, stricter emissions regulations, and the motorsports industry's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint. Sustainable racing fuels include biofuels derived from renewable sources like corn or algae, synthetic fuels made from captured carbon and hydrogen, and blended fuels that mix traditional gasoline with ethanol or other eco-friendly additives.

A notable example is Formula 1's pledge to adopt 100% sustainable fuel by 2026. This fuel will be produced from non-food biomass or recycled carbon and will match conventional racing gasoline's energy density and performance. The initiative is part of F1's broader goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

